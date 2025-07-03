Oasi launches ROFL mainnet to support privacy-preserving AI applications

By: PANews
2025/07/03 08:37
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1276+0.47%

PANews reported on July 3 that the Oasis Protocol Foundation launched the ROFL mainnet, providing a verifiable off-chain computing framework to support privacy-preserving AI and financial application development. ROFL uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to implement off-chain processing of complex computations and ensure blockchain-level trust. Currently, projects such as Zeph and WT3 have developed privacy-first AI applications and decentralized trading tools based on ROFL, further promoting the integration of blockchain and AI.

Earlier news indicated that the Oasis Foundation will provide $5 million in funding to introduce Midas’ tokenized treasury fund into the Sapphire chain .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-surge/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.63864+7.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012008-10.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 01:59
Share
Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The intertwined fortunes of Rebecca and Justin Slaughter underscore a key constitutional issue that could derail crypto’s long-desired market structure bill.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.534-5.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00477-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:07
Share
The Beauty of Futarchy

The Beauty of Futarchy

Solana's MetaDAO proves futarchy can give token holders and traders real power and accountability.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01279-6.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.08229-5.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:02
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback

Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband’s Crypto Bill Could Suffer

The Beauty of Futarchy

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto