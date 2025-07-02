Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 22:37

A new report by Oobit reveals that crypto payments are on the rise in Europe, with stablecoins dominating spending habits.

Retail users are increasingly turning to crypto for everyday purchases, and stablecoins are leading the charge. On June 2, Oobit released a report analyzing the crypto spending behavior of its European users. According to the data, over the past 30 days, stablecoins accounted for more than 75% of purchases made through Oobit across several EU countries.

Most of the purchases fell into two categories: retail and travel. In Germany, Spain, and Poland, crypto spending was concentrated on goods from retail stores, particularly food and beverages. Meanwhile, travel-related expenses were the leading category in France, Italy, Greece, and Ireland.

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows - 1

Across all countries surveyed, retail, food, and drink purchases made up 55% of total crypto spending. Notably, one-third of these transactions occurred in Poland, signaling a disproportionate rate of crypto adoption in the country.

Poland leads in stablecoin purchases

Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia emerged as key stablecoin adopters. Poland alone accounted for over 30% of all retail purchases made with stablecoins on Oobit, with the majority settled in USDC. This trend aligns with Poland’s regulatory environment, as the country has introduced new laws to comply with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets stablecoin framework.

Regulatory clarity is also driving adoption in the Baltic states. Lithuania, in particular, has seen a sharp increase in Euro-backed EURR transactions, which doubled in the past month. The country is home to over 580 licensed crypto businesses, and Robinhood Europe recently acquired its MiCA license from Lithuania’s central bank.

The study underscores a broader shift: crypto is increasingly being used as a functional payment method, not just a speculative asset. Users across Europe are integrating digital currencies into daily life, highlighting crypto’s growing real-world utility.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ENA Bounces at $0.50, Is a Breakout Imminent?

ENA Bounces at $0.50, Is a Breakout Imminent?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ena-bounces-at-0-50-is-a-breakout-imminent/
Ethena
ENA$0.5533-8.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01275-5.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 00:48
Share
Analyst Reveals Why XRP Has Not Followed Bitcoin’s Trajectory In 7 Years, And Why Everything Is About To Change

Analyst Reveals Why XRP Has Not Followed Bitcoin’s Trajectory In 7 Years, And Why Everything Is About To Change

XRP’s price history and trajectory have always caused debates among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, especially when compared to Bitcoin’s growth. Bitcoin has soared more than sixfold in the past seven years, but XRP is still trading around $3.02, roughly the same level it was trading at in early 2018.  This comparison recently resurfaced in a post by analyst Adam Livingston on the social media platform X, who pointed out that XRP’s lack of progress stands in stark contrast to Bitcoin’s 608% surge during the same period. In response, Digital Asset Investor, a well-known voice in the XRP community, explained that the stagnation isn’t a coincidence but the result of years of regulatory imbalance, one that is finally about to end. Regulatory Monopoly And The Bitcoin Advantage Digital Asset Investor’s post talked on what he described as regulatory capture, which gave Bitcoin a free pass from oversight while XRP was entangled in a five-year legal battle with the US SEC. According to the analyst, Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market was supported by a regulatory monopoly built on ambiguity surrounding its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.  Related Reading: XRP Price Completes 7-Year Double Bottom Amid Prep For Moonshot To $19 The analyst pointed out that even though there exists a video of a Homeland Security agent claiming to have met with “the four Satoshis,” regulators acted as if Bitcoin’s origins were a mystery. This, according to him, allowed Bitcoin to grow unchecked while other cryptocurrencies, including XRP, faced crippling restrictions.  XRP was effectively frozen out of much of the US crypto ecosystem when the SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple in December 2020, accusing it of selling unregistered securities. Major exchanges in the US delisted it, and investors in the US did not have access to XRP.  During this time, Bitcoin and Ethereum enjoyed regulatory clarity as non-securities and attracted institutional inflows and ETF developments that XRP could only watch from the sidelines. According to the analyst, this unequal treatment was not accidental but rather part of a regulatory agenda that kept XRP from participating fully in the crypto market’s growth phase.  He noted that had XRP not been under legal attack, its price trajectory could have followed Bitcoin’s or even outpaced it due to its use case in cross-border settlements and real-world utility. Why Everything Is About To Change According to Digital Asset Investor, the tide is turning. He stated that upcoming legislation in the US is about to dismantle the regulatory monopoly that Bitcoin has long benefited from. New laws, particularly those addressing digital asset classification and market structure, are expected to create a level playing field for all cryptocurrencies, including XRP. “The regulatory level playing field that the Bitcoin Maxis have dreaded cometh,” he wrote. Related Reading: Analyst Says XRP Price Target Of $27 Still Holds – ‘The Ride Has Just Begun’ If this happens, XRP will not only close the performance gap with Bitcoin but also go on its own era of growth, as we have seen in the past year or so. XRP is no longer classified as a security, and the Ripple-SEC lawsuit is now finally over. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.97. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0.00000004676+49.48%
XRP
XRP$2.867-5.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001554-5.24%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/08 01:30
Share
Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94% The financial world is buzzing with a significant development: the probability of a Fed rate cut in October has just seen a dramatic increase. This isn’t just a minor shift; it’s a monumental change that could ripple through global markets, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. For anyone tracking economic indicators and their impact on investments, this update from the U.S. interest rate futures market is absolutely crucial. What Just Happened? Unpacking the FOMC Statement’s Impact Following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, market sentiment has decisively shifted. Before the announcement, the U.S. interest rate futures market had priced in a 71.6% chance of an October rate cut. However, after the statement, this figure surged to an astounding 94%. This jump indicates that traders and analysts are now overwhelmingly confident that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next month. Such a high probability suggests a strong consensus emerging from the Fed’s latest communications and economic outlook. A Fed rate cut typically means cheaper borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which can stimulate economic activity. But what does this really signify for investors, especially those in the digital asset realm? Why is a Fed Rate Cut So Significant for Markets? When the Federal Reserve adjusts interest rates, it sends powerful signals across the entire financial ecosystem. A rate cut generally implies a more accommodative monetary policy, often enacted to boost economic growth or combat deflationary pressures. Impact on Traditional Markets: Stocks: Lower interest rates can make borrowing cheaper for companies, potentially boosting earnings and making stocks more attractive compared to bonds. Bonds: Existing bonds with higher yields might become more valuable, but new bonds will likely offer lower returns. Dollar Strength: A rate cut can weaken the U.S. dollar, making exports cheaper and potentially benefiting multinational corporations. Potential for Cryptocurrency Markets: The cryptocurrency market, while often seen as uncorrelated, can still react significantly to macro-economic shifts. A Fed rate cut could be interpreted as: Increased Risk Appetite: With traditional investments offering lower returns, investors might seek higher-yielding or more volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. Inflation Hedge Narrative: If rate cuts are perceived as a precursor to inflation, assets like Bitcoin, often dubbed “digital gold,” could gain traction as an inflation hedge. Liquidity Influx: A more accommodative monetary environment generally means more liquidity in the financial system, some of which could flow into digital assets. Looking Ahead: What Could This Mean for Your Portfolio? While the 94% probability for a Fed rate cut in October is compelling, it’s essential to consider the nuances. Market probabilities can shift, and the Fed’s ultimate decision will depend on incoming economic data. Actionable Insights: Stay Informed: Continue to monitor economic reports, inflation data, and future Fed statements. Diversify: A diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks associated with sudden market shifts. Assess Risk Tolerance: Understand how a potential rate cut might affect your specific investments and adjust your strategy accordingly. This increased likelihood of a Fed rate cut presents both opportunities and challenges. It underscores the interconnectedness of traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space. Investors should remain vigilant and prepared for potential volatility. The financial landscape is always evolving, and the significant surge in the probability of an October Fed rate cut is a clear signal of impending change. From stimulating economic growth to potentially fueling interest in digital assets, the implications are vast. Staying informed and strategically positioned will be key as we approach this crucial decision point. The market is now almost certain of a rate cut, and understanding its potential ripple effects is paramount for every investor. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)? A1: The FOMC is the monetary policymaking body of the Federal Reserve System. It sets the federal funds rate, which influences other interest rates and economic conditions. Q2: How does a Fed rate cut impact the U.S. dollar? A2: A rate cut typically makes the U.S. dollar less attractive to foreign investors seeking higher returns, potentially leading to a weakening of the dollar against other currencies. Q3: Why might a Fed rate cut be good for cryptocurrency? A3: Lower interest rates can reduce the appeal of traditional investments, encouraging investors to seek higher returns in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies. It can also be seen as a sign of increased liquidity or potential inflation, benefiting assets like Bitcoin. Q4: Is a 94% probability a guarantee of a rate cut? A4: While a 94% probability is very high, it is not a guarantee. Market probabilities reflect current sentiment and data, but the Federal Reserve’s final decision will depend on all available economic information leading up to their meeting. Q5: What should investors do in response to this news? A5: Investors should stay informed about economic developments, review their portfolio diversification, and assess their risk tolerance. Consider how potential changes in interest rates might affect different asset classes and adjust strategies as needed. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the potential impact of the upcoming Fed rate cut and its implications for the financial markets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94% first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01488-5.46%
Union
U$0.009916-4.42%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00163557-9.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:25
Share

Trending News

More

ENA Bounces at $0.50, Is a Breakout Imminent?

Analyst Reveals Why XRP Has Not Followed Bitcoin’s Trajectory In 7 Years, And Why Everything Is About To Change

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

BNB rallies 80% to become third-largest cryptocurrency as chain activity surges, supply tightens

S&P unveils Digital Markets 50 Index tracking cryptos and blockchain stocks