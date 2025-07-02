SHIB eyes surge; Promising $0.003 SHIB contender looks to redefine memecoin space

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 21:24
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013481-6.02%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221-5.64%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001051-11.30%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000649+6.74%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1888-9.14%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Shiba Inu struggles, a bold new contender, XYZVerse, is winning over traders with its fusion of sports fandom and memecoin energy.

Table of Contents

  • XYZ unlocks G.O.A.T. potential, early backers eye huge returns
  • Shiba Inu faces volatility
  • Conclusion

The crypto community buzzes with speculation that Shiba Inu could reach $1, causing a stir among traders. Meanwhile, a new affordable contender is stepping into the arena, poised to transform the memecoin scene. Can this up-and-comer disrupt the status quo and take the spotlight from SHIB?

XYZ unlocks G.O.A.T. potential, early backers eye huge returns

XYZVerse (XYZ) is shaking up the memecoin landscape with a fresh twist: merging the raw passion of sports fandom with the explosive power of crypto culture. Catering to die-hard enthusiasts of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, XYZVerse isn’t just another meme token, it’s a movement, a community built for those who live and breathe sports.

Embracing its bold “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse stands out from the crowd. It has already been crowned Best New Meme Project, signaling that investors and fans alike are paying close attention.

But XYZ is far from a passing hype wave. The project boasts a well-defined roadmap, a loyal community, and a commitment to long-term growth rather than quick, speculative gains.

Fueled by a competitive, sports-driven mentality, XYZ is positioning itself as the ultimate heavyweight in the memecoin arena. The token aspires to climb onto the podium as a true champion, becoming a symbol of pride and dedication for sports and crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Currently in its presale phase, XYZVerse offers early supporters a unique chance to lock in at discounted rates before it hits the open market.

  • Launch price: $0.0001
  • Current price: $0.003333
  • Next stage price: $0.005
  • Final presale price: $0.02

After the presale wraps up, XYZ is set to debut on top centralized and decentralized exchanges, with an ambitious target listing price of $0.10. If everything aligns, presale participants could potentially enjoy up to 1,000x returns, turning modest entries into life-changing gains.

Investor confidence is already strong, with over $14 million secured so far. Early access to lower price points offers a significant edge, maximizing upside potential when the token lists publicly.

Demand for XYZ is skyrocketing, and momentum is building fast. By jumping in now, early adopters not only secure the lowest prices but also position themselves for potentially massive profits when the token goes live.

Shiba Inu faces volatility

SHIB eyes surge; Promising $0.003 SHIB contender looks to redefine memecoin space - 1

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a declining trend over the past six months, with its price falling by 47.69%. In the last month alone, SHIB decreased by 11.70%, and the past week saw a further drop of 2.16%. The current price ranges between $0.00001096 and $0.00001237, indicating ongoing volatility.

Technical indicators suggest the possibility of more downward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 40.61, which is below the neutral level, hinting at weak buying pressure. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are close, at $0.00001139 and $0.00001144 respectively, showing limited momentum in the short term.

If the price continues to decline, SHIB may test the nearest support level at $0.00001006. Falling below this could lead to the next support at $0.000008649, representing a further decrease. On the upside, if SHIB manages to gain strength, it could reach the nearest resistance level at $0.00001288. Breaking past this point might lead to the second resistance at $0.00001429, which would be an increase of about 18% and 30% from the current price range.

Conclusion

With the bull run of 2025 underway, SHIB shows promise, but XYZVerse’s unique blend of sports and meme culture sets it apart.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1313+2.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Share
Here’s the Price XRP Needs to Settle CBDCs and Global FX

Here’s the Price XRP Needs to Settle CBDCs and Global FX

XRP community voice Pumpius recently presented the price levels XRP might need to hit if it became a major part of global finance. Our latest review of his remarks follows an earlier report in which Pumpius argued that XRP could help reduce the U.S.Visit Website
Union
U$0.009977-4.17%
XRP
XRP$2.8717-5.51%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+0.41%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Here’s the Price XRP Needs to Settle CBDCs and Global FX

Will Dogecoin or Shiba Inu Reach $1? This New Viral Coin Priced Under 1 Cent Is Set To Hit It Before 2026

XRP ETF Approval Possible, PioneerHash Leads New Global Investment Trend