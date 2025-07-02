H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54 By: PANews 2025/07/02 20:29

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 247.54 BTC.