Cipher Mining produced 160 BTC in June, with a total holding of 1,063 BTC

By: PANews
2025/07/02 19:47
Bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Cipher Mining released its unaudited June 2025 operational update report, which disclosed that the company mined 160 BTC in June, sold 58 BTC that month, and its total Bitcoin holdings reached 1,063. At the end of the month, the operating hash rate reached 16.8 EH/s.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

