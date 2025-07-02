Swiss authorities ask Swissquote to strengthen anti-phishing measures, saying its crypto app Yuh is a major target of fraud

Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market thrives on narratives. Some crypto tokens capture attention through hype and memes. There are others that grab focus through solid fundamentals, while a few manage to strike a balance that positions them for long-term dominance. In today’s market cycle, three names are dominating the conversation as the best crypto to buy this weekend: BullZilla (BZIL), Cardano (ADA), and Tapzi (TAPZI). Each has its own unique appeal and draws investors. BullZilla draws in speculators with meme-driven excitement, and Cardano continues to build momentum with network upgrades. However, Tapzi has quickly emerged as one of the new best crypto to buy for 2025, thanks to its GameFi-first model and presale traction. But what is the biggest question for crypto investors – Which token will last? Meme cycles come and go, but sustainable utility and adoption usually decide who survives when the hype fades. That’s why the Tapzi vs. BullZilla rivalry, set against the backdrop of Cardano’s upgrades, has become such a key talking point. This isn’t just another round of presale buzz. It’s a battle of hype vs. substance, with the potential to define which altcoins dominate the rest of the year. Let’s break down what makes each project tick green, where the risks lie, and why Tapzi’s utility-driven model may be the strongest story of them all. Tapzi (TAPZI): The GameFi Challenger Breaking the Mold Tapzi isn’t another luck-based GameFi token. The team behind it saw the failures of earlier models — inflationary rewards, complex onboarding, bot farming, and hype without substance. To fix these problems, Tapzi was designed as a skill-to-earn platform. That means players stake tokens in head-to-head battles across simple, familiar games like Chess, Tic Tac Toe, or Rock-Paper-Scissors, and winners take home the rewards. Instead of depending on random outcomes, Tapzi rewards…