A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

By: PANews
2025/07/02 17:16
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage. Previously, he had lost $3.56 million when he went long on ETH today.

Its current ETH transaction: 28,679 ETH (about $70.1 million); entry price $2,443.92; liquidation price $2,930.62; unrealized profit and loss - $17,900. The total historical loss of this whale is only $782,000.

