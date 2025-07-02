Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/02 14:13
WHY
WHY$0,00000004681+49,88%
  • The US Supreme Court rejected an appeal from an account holder who said the IRS violated their Fourth Amendment rights. 
  • The Coinbase account holder raised concerns over an IRS summons that forced the exchange to share information of crypto customers. 
  • A 1976 court ruling says that the Fourth Amendment doesn’t cover records held by third parties, stripping customers of their privacy. 

The United States Supreme Court recently rejected a Coinbase user’s petition to question an Internal Revenue Service summons forcing the exchange to turn in transaction information for crypto customers. 

The account holder argues that the IRS violated their Fourth Amendment right, however, justices rejected the appeal without further explanation. A 1976 court ruling shows that information shared with third parties, like banks, is not covered by the Fourth Amendment privacy rights. 

Coinbase shared over 14,000 crypto customers’ info with IRS

The United States’ IRS summoned Coinbase Global Inc. to share crypto transaction info for over 14,000 Americans. One of the users argued that the move was a violation of their constitutional rights, however, the court has rejected the petition and IRS enjoys the right to access whatever information is required for crypto transactions through third parties like exchanges. 

While justices did not offer an explanation while turning down the appeal on June 30, the probe began in the year 2016, under Barack Obama’s presidency. The IRS reached out to Coinbase and collected information for over 500,000 customers from Coinbase within a three-year timeframe. 

The exchange attempted to dodge the IRS’ attempt, however after a year-long legal tussle they shared the information. In 2019, the IRS sent James Harper a letter connected to the information obtained from the exchange and informed him that he “may not have properly reported” virtual currency transactions. 

Harper sued the IRS for wrongfully obtaining the information, and the court extended the 1976 Supreme Court ruling that says the Fourth Amendment does not apply to records held by a third party, like a bank.

The court ruling makes it clear that there may not be a free flow of information or direct access for Coinbase user data, however the IRS obtains information from the exchange and likely other crypto third parties, as needed, for collecting taxes and verifying virtual currency reporting from users. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details

Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details

The post Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan-based Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet announced today that it has successfully completed its public offering process. Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury with $1.4 Billion IPO The company’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, stated in a post on the X platform that a large number of institutional investors participated in the process. Among the investors, mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds were notable. According to Gerovich, approximately 100 institutional investors participated in roadshows held prior to the IPO. Ultimately, over 70 investors participated in Metaplanet’s capital raising. Previously disclosed information indicated that the company had raised approximately $1.4 billion through the IPO. This funding will accelerate Metaplanet’s growth plans and, in particular, allow the company to increase its balance sheet Bitcoin holdings. Gerovich emphasized that this step will propel Metaplanet to its next stage of development and strengthen the company’s global Bitcoin strategy. Metaplanet has recently become one of the leading companies in Japan in promoting digital asset adoption. The company has previously stated that it views Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. This large-scale IPO is considered a significant step in not only strengthening Metaplanet’s capital but also consolidating Japan’s role in the global crypto finance market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japan-based-bitcoin-treasury-company-metaplanet-completes-1-4-billion-ipo-will-it-buy-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01287-5,13%
SphereX
HERE$0,000239+3,91%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,04311+1,65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:42
Share
SBI Shinsei Explores DCJPY Tokenized Deposits in Strategic Partnership

SBI Shinsei Explores DCJPY Tokenized Deposits in Strategic Partnership

The post SBI Shinsei Explores DCJPY Tokenized Deposits in Strategic Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Shinsei Bank announced that it plans to explore the launch of DCJPY, a yen-denominated tokenized deposit for corporate and retail clients. The bank also plans to enable foreign currency deposits using tokenized solutions. By adopting distributed ledger technology (DLT), it aims to support multi-currency clearing and settlement efficiently. Sponsored Sponsored Strategic Partnership to Integrate Tokenized Deposits The initiative is part of a collaboration with domestic fintech DeCurret DCP and Singapore-based Partior. The three companies signed a memorandum of understanding to outline a framework for cooperation. SBI Shinsei and DeCurret DCP will use Partior’s tokenized deposit platform, which global banks including J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, and DBS already employ. The platform supports tokenized deposits in US dollars, euros, and Singapore dollars. The collaboration will test DCJPY for domestic and cross-border payments. The partners will explore how yen-denominated deposits can connect to broader cross-border networks, enabling real-time settlements. The project will first focus on domestic implementation, with foreign currency tokenized deposits considered in later phases. Image of Collaboration with Partior’s Interbank Currency Settlement Platform Source: SBI Shinsei Bank Platform Enables Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Partior’s platform enables multi-currency settlement using DLT, providing continuous availability and transaction transparency. By adding yen, the partners intend to assess practical use cases for Japanese clients while evaluating international applicability. Sponsored Sponsored DeCurret DCP will work on integrating DCJPY into cross-border networks to facilitate payments. The companies plan to finalize operational agreements and clarify responsibilities before launching. Japanese media report that SBI Shinsei intends to issue DCJPY in fiscal 2026. Japan Post Bank also plans to launch DCJPY by 2026, making it the second Japanese bank to adopt tokenized deposits. DCJPY vs Stablecoin JPYC: Key Differences DCJPY and JPYC are both digital yen-backed assets, but they differ in structure and regulation. JPYC operates on public…
RealLink
REAL$0,08225-5,27%
CROSS
CROSS$0,21364-5,04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01287-5,13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:40
Share
Will Dogecoin or Shiba Inu Reach $1? This New Viral Coin Priced Under 1 Cent Is Set To Hit It Before 2026

Will Dogecoin or Shiba Inu Reach $1? This New Viral Coin Priced Under 1 Cent Is Set To Hit It Before 2026

The crypto world can’t stop asking: will the Shiba Inu coin reach $1? Dogecoin fans are wondering the same. Both tokens are meme royalty—but the odds aren’t great without massive changes. Meanwhile, a new player priced under a cent is quietly gaining momentum. Layer Brett might just be the one to do what the others […] The post Will Dogecoin or Shiba Inu Reach $1? This New Viral Coin Priced Under 1 Cent Is Set To Hit It Before 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000628+3,28%
1
1$0,00491-14,04%
Threshold
T$0,01498-5,00%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details

SBI Shinsei Explores DCJPY Tokenized Deposits in Strategic Partnership

Will Dogecoin or Shiba Inu Reach $1? This New Viral Coin Priced Under 1 Cent Is Set To Hit It Before 2026

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

XRP ETF Approval Possible, PioneerHash Leads New Global Investment Trend