Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

By: PANews
2025/07/02 15:23
Union
U$0.008028+17.50%

PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be used to hedge against the volatility of traditional assets and can be recommended to institutions with confidence. However, in reality, its correlation with US stocks is still as high as 72%. Although there are signs of decoupling between the two assets recently, the background is that US stocks have repeatedly hit new highs, while Bitcoin has underperformed the S&P 500. On the other hand, Bitcoin's volatility continues to decline, which has attracted more institutional attention. For institutional investors with limited risk appetite, stability is often more important than gains - only when the risk of an asset is sufficiently controllable can it be included in the asset portfolio. Declining volatility and decoupling from US stocks are increasing the attractiveness of Bitcoin's institutional allocation. Driven by these two structural changes, Bitcoin is gradually transforming from a high-risk asset to a new asset class that better meets institutional prudential standards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

The first-ever ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin are expected to launch in the US tomorrow. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow
XRP
XRP$2.8876-5.08%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-0.41%
Everscale
EVER$0.01928-0.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:33
Share
Dogecoin Treasury Company CleanCore Solutions Discloses It Holds 710 Million DOGE

Dogecoin Treasury Company CleanCore Solutions Discloses It Holds 710 Million DOGE

PANews reported on October 7 that according to The Block, Dogecoin treasury company CleanCore Solutions disclosed that it holds 710 million DOGE, which is worth approximately US$188 million at the current price. Its goal is to hold 1 billion DOGE. It is reported that the company is waiting for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to approve the registration application for a US$175 million private equity.
DOGE
DOGE$0.25172-6.20%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02351-5.92%
1
1$0.004877-14.57%
Share
PANews2025/10/07 22:46
Share
Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

The post Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has made its first Fed rate cut this year following today’s FOMC meeting, lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). This comes in line with expectations, while the crypto market awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the committee’s stance moving forward. FOMC Makes First Fed Rate Cut This Year With 25 Bps Cut In a press release, the committee announced that it has decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps from between 4.25% and 4.5% to 4% and 4.25%. This comes in line with expectations as market participants were pricing in a 25 bps cut, as against a 50 bps cut. This marks the first Fed rate cut this year, with the last cut before this coming last year in December. Notably, the Fed also made the first cut last year in September, although it was a 50 bps cut back then. All Fed officials voted in favor of a 25 bps cut except Stephen Miran, who dissented in favor of a 50 bps cut. This rate cut decision comes amid concerns that the labor market may be softening, with recent U.S. jobs data pointing to a weak labor market. The committee noted in the release that job gains have slowed, and that the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. They added that inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also already signaled at the Jackson Hole Conference that they were likely to lower interest rates with the downside risk in the labor market rising. The committee reiterated this in the release that downside risks to employment have risen. Before the Fed rate cut decision, experts weighed in on whether the FOMC should make a 25 bps cut or…
Union
U$0.009917-3.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01288-5.59%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000296-15.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:36
Share

Trending News

More

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

Dogecoin Treasury Company CleanCore Solutions Discloses It Holds 710 Million DOGE

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

Solana ETP Flows Top $500M as CME Futures Surge to $2.16B; What It Means for SOL as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Leads DeFi

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$553 million, mainly due to the short position