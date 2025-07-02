$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens

By: PANews
2025/07/02 13:07
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CMC market data, $SCA has risen by 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the token with the largest increase among all Sui tokens.

In addition, more than 46 million SCA tokens have been locked for 3.76 years. A total of 41% of the circulating supply of SCA tokens has been locked.

