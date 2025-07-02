The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Aeza Group, an escrow service for alleged cybercrime, and its associated crypto wallets

By: PANews
2025/07/02 12:24
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on Russia-based Aeza Group, its executives, and crypto wallets associated with its services for allegedly hosting ransomware and information stealing programs. OFAC's sanctions also include an address holding $350,000 in cryptocurrency, several companies in Russia and the United Kingdom, and four Russian citizens who allegedly partially own Aeza shares or serve as its executives. Aeza Group is a bulletproof hosting (BPH) service provider that allegedly sells access to dedicated servers and other computer infrastructure to help cyber criminals conduct ransomware activities and steal sensitive information.

