US sanctions crypto wallet tied to ransomware, infostealer host

Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images I posted the Wordle Wednesday riddle yesterday, but somehow had deleted it when the post went live, so the riddle itself went up late. If you missed it, my apologies. In any case, the solution is below, but first, here was the (late) riddle: “I’m the beginning of the end and the end of time and space. I am in everything and surround every place. What am I?” The answer: The letter “E”. It’s the beginning of End and the end of timE and spacE. It’s in evErything and surrounds Every placE. Kind of clever. It would be much harder if you heard the riddle spoken. Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: TRAIL (189 words remaining) The Hint: This Wordle cuts to the bone. The Clue: This Wordle starts with a silent letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! .…