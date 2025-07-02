Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Under Fire: NYAG Urges Tougher Stablecoin Rules Before July Vote

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 06:24
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07441+2.43%
Threshold
T$0.01561+0.97%
Union
U$0.006988-2.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.896+1.03%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03375+0.56%

New York Attorney General Letitia James has raised serious concerns over the recently passed GENIUS Act, warning Congress that the bill, in its current form, could leave investors and the U.S. financial system vulnerable.

In a letter sent Monday to congressional leaders, James urged lawmakers to slow down the legislative process and implement stronger guardrails before finalizing any stablecoin regulations.

Attorney General Calls GENIUS Act “A Danger to Investors, Economy, and National Security”

The U.S. Senate approved the “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act” last month in a 68-30 vote. It marked the first time the chamber passed a comprehensive bill focused solely on stablecoins.

The legislation proposes strict rules for issuers, including full dollar backing and monthly disclosures of reserves. The bill is now headed to the House of Representatives, where lawmakers are preparing for a potential vote in the coming days.

Source: NYAG

But Attorney General James says the GENIUS Act does not go far enough to protect the public.

“Many people across the country invest millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies, yet our laws fail to protect them and their money from fraud,” James said in the letter.

“Unregulated cryptocurrency transactions are a danger to investors, the economy, and national security.”

James expressed concern that legalizing stablecoin issuance without stronger oversight will open the door to financial abuse.

She warned that the current bill lacks key protections and could allow stablecoin issuers to operate with less accountability than banks.

Her letter calls on Congress to treat stablecoin issuers like traditional banks. That would include stronger regulatory supervision, capital requirements, and FDIC-backed insurance on stablecoin deposits.

She also recommended digital identity verification for stablecoin users to reduce fraud, prevent money laundering, and limit the ability of bad actors to hide behind anonymity.

James warned that stablecoins are often used in anonymous transactions, which can be exploited by criminal networks and terrorist groups. Without stricter measures, she argued, the GENIUS Act could compromise national security and leave the economy exposed.

The letter also emphasized the need to keep stablecoin issuers within U.S. jurisdiction. Offshore platforms, James said, pose enforcement challenges and make it harder to maintain regulatory standards.

She also urged lawmakers not to undercut community banks, which she said remain essential to rural and underserved communities.

GENIUS and CLARITY Crypto Bills Favor Industry Over Investors

James is not only targeting the GENIUS Act; She has also submitted a statement to the House Financial Services Committee regarding the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY), another crypto bill under review.

In that statement, James criticized the bill for shielding bad actors, allowing market manipulation, and failing to give regulators the tools to stop fraud.

She warned that both the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts, if passed without key revisions, would create a weak regulatory framework that prioritizes industry growth over consumer protection.

In her latest letter, James told Congress: “Take the time necessary to draft legislation that will enhance innovation while protecting our banking system that is the envy of the world.”

The GENIUS Act, while receiving bipartisan support in the Senate, has drawn divided reactions from regulators and state officials. It would limit stablecoin issuance to licensed institutions and impose requirements around asset backing and public disclosures.

Under the bill, stablecoins must be backed by U.S. dollars or equivalent liquid assets, and consumer protections are included in the event of issuer bankruptcy.

President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed the bill. “Get it to my desk, ASAP—NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Still, James insists the bill needs deeper scrutiny. She warned that pushing stablecoin legislation forward without additional safeguards will leave American investors at risk.

The House of Representatives is expected to hold procedural votes on the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts as early as the week of July 7.

Should either bill pass both chambers, it would represent a major shift in how digital assets are regulated in the U.S.

This isn’t James’ first warning to Congress. In April, she sent letters urging lawmakers to include “common sense principles” in any crypto bill, such as requiring stablecoin issuers to operate onshore and barring cryptocurrencies from retirement accounts.

With momentum building in Washington to establish clear crypto laws, James is pressing for balance. She says investor protection and financial stability must not be traded for speed.

“Congress must pass legislation that strengthens oversight of cryptocurrency to help stop fraud and criminal activity and protect the American public,” she said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

The post Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase has filed a letter with the DOJ urging federal preemption of state crypto laws, citing Oregon’s securities suit, New York’s ETH stance, and staking bans. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called state actions “government run amok,” warning that patchwork enforcement “slows innovation and harms consumers.” A legal expert told Decrypt that states risk violating interstate commerce rules and due process, and DOJ support for preemption may mark a potential turning point. Coinbase has gone on the offensive against state regulators, petitioning the Department of Justice that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart. “When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken,” Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. “This isn’t federalism—this is government run amok.” When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken. This isn’t federalism–this is government run amok. We just sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept urging federal action on crypto market structure to remedy this. 1/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 16, 2025 Coinbase’s filing says that states are “expansively interpreting their securities laws in ways that undermine federal law” and violate the dormant Commerce Clause by projecting regulatory preferences beyond state borders. “The current patchwork of state laws isn’t just inefficient – it slows innovation and harms consumers” and demands “federal action on crypto market structure,” Grewal said. ﻿ States vs. Coinbase It pointed to Oregon’s securities lawsuit against the exchange, New York’s bid to classify Ethereum as a security, and cease-and-desist orders on staking as proof that rogue states are trying to resurrect the SEC’s discredited “regulation by enforcement” playbook. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield sued Coinbase in April for promoting unregistered securities, and in July asked a federal judge to return the…
1
1$0.006556+7.21%
Threshold
T$0.01564+1.42%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0707+3.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:52
Share
US Bitcoin reserve funding ‘can start anytime’ — Senator Lummis

US Bitcoin reserve funding ‘can start anytime’ — Senator Lummis

Crypto-friendly US Senator Cynthia Lummis said fundraising for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is mainly being held back by legislative “slog.” Crypto-friendly US Senator Cynthia Lummis has confirmed that acquiring funds for the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) can “start anytime” now, though legislative red tape is holding it back. In an X post on Monday, Lummis said that while it remains a “slog” on the legislative side of things, thanks to “President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime.”  Lummis made the comments in response to a post from ProCap BTC chief investment officer Jeff Park, who shared a video of himself and Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano discussing the potential of the SBR. Read more
Saber Protocol Token
SBR$0.0010009+2.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0049-0.40%
RedStone
RED$0.4769+2.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/07 11:47
Share
Democrats push robot tax as AI threatens jobs

Democrats push robot tax as AI threatens jobs

A new Senate report warns that artificial intelligence could displace nearly 100 million U.S. jobs within the next ten years, prompting Democrats to call for a “robot tax” on companies that replace human workers with machines. Sen. Bernie Sanders led Democratic staffers on the Senate HELP Committee to study 20 major job sectors and found […]
EPNS
PUSH$0.03216+0.68%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253+4.59%
Union
U$0.01034+0.71%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/07 09:37
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

US Bitcoin reserve funding ‘can start anytime’ — Senator Lummis

Democrats push robot tax as AI threatens jobs

USDH Power Struggle Ignites Stablecoin “Bidding Wars” Across DeFi: Bloomberg

A legendary Wall Street investor predicts a strong uptrend for US stocks and plans to hold cryptocurrencies, gold, and Nasdaq tech stocks by the end of the year.