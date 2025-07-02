Senate passes Trump’s massive budget bill, with no mentions of crypto or Bitcoin

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 03:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.547-5.14%

Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” passed the Senate, but without any provisions related to the crypto industry.

Trump’s budget bill passed the Senate, but the crypto industry has little to celebrate. On Tuesday, June 1, the U.S. Senate passed the sweeping budget bill, with a razor-thin margin. Yet, despite Donald Trump’s past vocal support for the crypto industry, the bill had no crypto-related provisions.

Specifically, there was no mention of “digital assets,” “Bitcoin,” “Ethereum,” “crypto,” “web3,” or “blockchain” anywhere in the over 1000-page bill. This is despite specific efforts by pro-crypto Senators to include tax breaks for the industry in the bill.

Notably, Senator Cynthia Lummis, a vocal advocate for digital assets, argued for changing the tax code for crypto mining and staking. She argued that miners and stakers were taxed twice, once when they received block rewards and then again when they had to sell them.

Miners and stakers seek relief from taxation

Currently, the IRS classifies profits from crypto mining and staking as income, which is taxed at fair market value at the time of receiving them. Once the miners sell their crypto, they have to report capital gains and pay a flat rate on these profits.

While these taxes don’t strictly entail double taxation, miners and stakers complain that the system is overly burdensome. Namely, they have to pay taxes before realizing any profits, or before converting any crypto to fiat.

Lummis also advocated for tax exemptions for small crypto transactions, or a “de minimis” rule. These are often transactions that involve small payments for gas fees, small transfers, etc. While transactions don’t generate much tax income, they are a significant burden when it comes to tax reporting.

The crypto industry was one of the biggest donors in the November 2024 elections. They supported candidates from both parties, raising over $190 million for their campaigns.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01484-5.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,628.7-2.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03101-49.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:22
Share
Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Solana is pushing to $250 after briefly touching $249 on Sunday, following increased interest from investors and a rising 1-day […] The post Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
1
1$0.00508-10.84%
Solana
SOL$223.51-4.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01278-5.54%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 20:40
Share
Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

The post Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Over the past few months, Ripple vs SWIFT has been debated by many analysts. Multiple crypto experts even argued that Ripple will soon replace SWIFT because of its popularity in smooth payment transactions for overseas. Analysts also say that SWIFT’s old system will be overpowered by Ripple.  How Can Ripple Destroy SWIFT?  A crypto user …
SOON
SOON$0.7652+56.70%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/18 20:28
Share

Trending News

More

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

How to Claim Aster Airdrop 2025: Step-by-Step Guide & Tips

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared