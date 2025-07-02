SEC eyes single-track crypto ETF listings in quiet talks with exchanges

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 03:00
FOX Token
FOX$0.02424-2.37%
MAY
MAY$0.0386-2.27%
SOON
SOON$0.7817+59.79%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385-14.25%

A little-known SEC consultation could scrap months of bureaucratic delays for crypto ETFs. Instead of dual filings, issuers may soon need just an S-1 and patience, setting the stage for an unprecedented wave of listings.

FOX Business reporter Eleanor Terrett has uncovered early discussions between SEC officials and major exchanges about creating standardized listing rules for crypto ETFs.

The potential overhaul could fundamentally change how these funds reach the market. Instead of navigating the bureaucratic maze of 19b-4 approvals, issuers might only need to file an S-1 registration and endure a 75-day waiting period.

What’s catching industry observers’ attention is what exactly will qualify a token for this fast-track process. While SEC officials remain tight-lipped, multiple sources familiar with the talks suggest the criteria will likely focus on hard metrics like market cap, trading volume, and liquidity thresholds.

These requirements could make or break many proposed crypto ETFs before they even reach the starting line. Per Terrett, the securities watchdog declined to comment when pressed for details.

A regulatory shift born of necessity?

For an agency often criticized for its incrementalism, the SEC’s apparent willingness to consider a standardized path for token ETF listings marks a rare concession to operational reality.

The move follows years of mounting pressure from asset managers, lawmakers, and even courts questioning the agency’s inconsistent treatment of crypto products, causing clogged filing pipelines and extensive back-and-forth with issuers.

The current dual-filing system, which requires both an S-1 registration and a 19b-4 exchange rule change, has long been criticized as redundant, often adding months of unnecessary delays. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s landmark legal victory last summer, which forced the SEC to reconsider its spot Bitcoin ETF denials, exposed the regulatory arbitrage at play.

Now, with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs already trading, the agency appears to be preemptively structuring a clearer path for the next wave of funds, before another courtroom showdown forces its hand.

This effort comes as crypto ETFs have evolved from niche products to mainstream contenders, with global assets under management surpassing $90 billion this year. But the SEC’s case-by-case approvals, often mired in repetitive disclosures and last-minute revisions, have struggled to keep pace.

The proposed single-track system suggests the agency is acknowledging an unavoidable reality: crypto ETFs are here to stay, and manual vetting of every filing is unsustainable.

By offloading initial eligibility checks to exchanges, regulators could focus on systemic risks rather than paperwork. The move mirrors the SEC’s 2020 “ETF Rule” modernization, which simplified traditional ETF launches, but with a critical twist. Unlike conventional funds, crypto ETFs face unique custody, valuation, and market manipulation risks, meaning any new standards will need to address these concerns head-on.

If implemented, the changes could trigger a gold rush among mid-tier asset managers previously deterred by the cost and complexity of the 19b-4 process. However, the devil lies in the undisclosed listing criteria.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01484-5.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,628.7-2.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03101-49.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:22
Share
Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Solana is pushing to $250 after briefly touching $249 on Sunday, following increased interest from investors and a rising 1-day […] The post Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
1
1$0.00508-10.84%
Solana
SOL$223.51-4.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01278-5.54%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 20:40
Share
Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

The post Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Over the past few months, Ripple vs SWIFT has been debated by many analysts. Multiple crypto experts even argued that Ripple will soon replace SWIFT because of its popularity in smooth payment transactions for overseas. Analysts also say that SWIFT’s old system will be overpowered by Ripple.  How Can Ripple Destroy SWIFT?  A crypto user …
SOON
SOON$0.7652+56.70%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/18 20:28
Share

Trending News

More

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

How to Claim Aster Airdrop 2025: Step-by-Step Guide & Tips

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared