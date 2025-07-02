How Does Cloud Crypto Mining with DEAL Mining Work?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 01:36
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cryptocurrency has become a new source of wealth growth. Traditional mining is costly and technically demanding, while cloud mining provides a more convenient and low-risk solution for users.

This article will show you how to achieve up to $8,800 in passive income through the DEAL Mining platform, and you can easily enter the market without professional equipment.

About DEAL Mining

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, DEAL Mining is the world’s leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, trusted by millions of users. We provide users with a simple and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency without having to buy expensive equipment.

As a regulated company, we share computing resources, achieve stable and transparent daily returns, and are committed to providing safe, convenient and reliable managed cloud mining services to users around the world.

How to Start Using DEAL Mining?

  • Registration bonus: Go to the DEAL Mining official website to create an account. (You will receive a $15 bonus and $0.6 for daily sign-in)
  • Fund channel: Provide deposits and withdrawals of 10 cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, and other cryptocurrencies
  • Choose a plan: Choose a mining plan that meets your goals and let DEAL Mining’s powerful hardware serve you.
  • Start mining: Enjoy a stable source of income every day.
  • Affiliate program: Invite friends to get up to 4.5% referral rewards.
  • Fund security: DEALMining adopts a bank-level fund supervision and protection system to ensure the security of all user funds.
  • Professional support: DEALMining provides 24/7 online customer service to help you solve any problems.

DEAL Mining Tailor-Made Cloud Mining Contract Plan

Example:

Choose S19 XP+ Hyd plan, invest $10,000, daily interest rate 1.55% daily income 155, and after 31 days, you can get a total income of $14,805 (including principal).

For more contract details, please visit the official website.

Who is suitable for DEAL Mining?

l Crypto investment beginners who want to try a low-threshold entry

l No technical background but want to participate in mining

l Investors seeking stable passive income

l Environmentally conscious users who want to avoid the high energy consumption and high noise of traditional mining machines

The future of finance is in your hands

With the continuous evolution of blockchain technology, smart contracts and digital currencies, the global financial landscape is being reconstructed. DEAL Mining is not only a pioneering platform for cloud mining, but also a key bridge for ordinary people to realize the “right to participate in decentralized finance”.

Don’t wait for the trend, be part of the trend!

Use DEAL Mining to start your digital asset growth journey.

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

Solana is pushing to $250 after briefly touching $249 on Sunday, following increased interest from investors and a rising 1-day […] The post Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT?

The post Will Ripple Be the Death of SWIFT? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Over the past few months, Ripple vs SWIFT has been debated by many analysts. Multiple crypto experts even argued that Ripple will soon replace SWIFT because of its popularity in smooth payment transactions for overseas. Analysts also say that SWIFT’s old system will be overpowered by Ripple.  How Can Ripple Destroy SWIFT?  A crypto user …
