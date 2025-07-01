BNB Chain Foundation strategically holds IDOL, MEET48 Global Idol Finals Report sets a record of consuming 16 million tokens

By: PANews
2025/07/01 22:24
On June 30, BNB Chain Foundation officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48's official token IDOL . Prior to this, MEET48, the world's first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community in Web3.0 focusing on the entertainment field, officially announced the completion of token financing, and obtained investments from many professional institutions and individuals such as YZi Labs, Liang Xinjun, co-founder of Fosun Group, Hash Global, HashKey Capital, Animoca, and received CZ's retweet with the text "Fan Economy + BNB Chain".

As the leading entertainment application in the BSC ecosystem, MEET48 successfully created a series of innovative entertainment ecosystems that integrate idols and blockchain technology in 2024. Through multiple online and offline activities, it continuously ignites the enthusiasm of fans and becomes an important engine to promote the upgrading of the fan economy. Its fan interaction and content creation model has attracted widespread attention in the industry. Data shows that in the MEET48 GIPR2 voting campaign, the peak of global fans' on-chain voting reached 537,000 daily active users, which is equivalent to 11 times the number of people who attended the full house of the Tokyo Dome concert in Japan. In just 30 days, more than 31.54 million transactions were generated on the MEET48 Dapp, and it has been ranked first on DappBay Social for many consecutive times, setting an unprecedented record in the Web3 entertainment field. With these dazzling data, MEET48 was successfully selected into the BNB Chain MVB Season 8 Accelerator Program. The investment from YZi Labs and the holdings from the BNB Chain Foundation continue MEET48’s concept of using entertainment to break through Web3, giving MEET48 more room for imagination on the BNB Chain in the future.

On July 1, MEET48 announced the preliminary results of the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA) . As of the preliminary report, a total of 16,929,803 IDOLs were consumed, accounting for 0.35% of the total supply of IDOLs, setting a historical record in the Web3 entertainment field. According to MEET48 official news, the IDOLs consumed by the time WIPA announces the final results are expected to reach 2.33% of the total supply of IDOLs. According to DappRadar data, MEET48's active Dapp has reached 66.54k on-chain transactions in the past 7 days , and the number of active user addresses UAW has reached 65.39k .

The top 7 idol rankings in the quick report are as follows:

1. SNH48 Team SII - Liu Zengyan, 3453.8 points

2. CGT48 Team CII - He Linyan, 2248.7 points

3. MEET48 AI-Agent - FiveSS, 2165.7 points

4. CGT48 Team GII - Li Qiuyue, 2141 points

5. GNZ48 Team Z - Zhu Yixin, 1988.1

6. SNH48 Team NII - Han Jiale, 1844.3 points

7. SNH48 Team NII - Zhang Xiaoying, 1742.6 points

It is reported that as the first pioneering attempt to introduce blockchain mechanism into the idol selection system in the world, WIPA can select the first TOP16 idols by international fans using IDOL to support idols on the MEET48 APP and official website . The final voting will officially end at 4:00 UTC on August 2, 2025, and the final results will be announced on the same day at the WIPA Annual Finals Performance and Awards Ceremony (co-located with the annual youth ceremony of global strategic partner SNH48 GROUP) at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong, China on August 2.

MEET48 has officially announced that many celebrities have joined WIPA, including Wu Zongxian, Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park, MIYAVI-, Siba family artist Xu Jiaqi, SNH48 11th General Election First Place Yuan Yiqi, Gao Shanfeng, Lu Tingyu, Wu Shanru, etc.

For MEET48, TGE is just the first step in using entertainment to break into Web3. In the future, it will successively launch supporting AI, GameFi, and SocialFi products and build long-term value, forming a long-term development model of "TGE first, then promoting the construction of core content services", and helping IDOL tokens become one of the few crypto assets in the Web3 market that are suitable for long-term holding and value investment.

About MEET48

MEET48 is the world's first AI-Agent and AIGC fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field. It is considered to be one of the largest Web3 application project teams in the world, with a 500-person technical and R&D team and a regional operation network covering Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai. MEET48's goal is to achieve the social mass application of Web3 technology through the AIGC content ecology and the graphical and intelligent metaverse social base focusing on AIGC (Animation, IDOL, GAME and Comics) Z generation trend entertainment content.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

