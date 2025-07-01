UK-based Smarter Web Company acquires additional 230.05 bitcoins for $25 million

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 21:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.07059+0.31%

Smarter Web Company is expanding its BTC treasury strategy as more and more London-listed firms join.

London-listed companies are increasingly expanding their Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategies. On Tuesday, July 1, the Smarter Web Company acquired an additional 230.05 bitcoins for $25 million. The move puts its total Bitcoin treasury holdings at 773.58 BTC.

The company revealed that the acquisition is part of its “The 10 Year Plan” to expand its BTC holdings exponentially. The last purchase came on June 24, when the UK-based web design firm purchased another 196 BTC.

The purchase is part of a growing trend where smaller companies are diversifying into Bitcoin to become more attractive to investors. Specifically, Smarter Web Company is originally a web design firm that has since moved into BTC.

Smarter Web Company stock price and trading volume

The strategy was successful, bringing its share price from £4.5 in April to a peak of £500 in June. Still, the firm has also shed 50% of its value since its peak.

London-listed firms join Bitcoin treasury race

Several London-listed firms are launching their own Bitcoin treasuries, irrespective of their core business. For instance, AI services firm Tao Alpha announced plans to raise £100 million from investors to buy Bitcoin.

Tech firms are not the only companies entering the race. Panther Metals, a natural resources company, announced that it had bought one Bitcoin. The firm’s shares were up 81% in June, despite it reporting a £2.2 million loss in 2024.

Bitcoin treasuries seem an attractive way for firms to make traders interested in their stock price. Still, according to FT, most of these firms are small-cap and loss-makers, with very small trading volumes. This means that their share price can take off very quickly. However, the firms are also susceptible to major corrections.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin: Institutions return with $302 mln buy – Will FOMO fuel BTC?

Bitcoin: Institutions return with $302 mln buy – Will FOMO fuel BTC?

Heightened Bitcoin demand could push it to a new high.
Melon
MLN$7.897-0.13%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.0000127-1.62%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00488-0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 10:00
Share
Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That You Need in Your Portfolio

Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That You Need in Your Portfolio

As 2025’s bull market continues to unfold, investors are once again searching for undervalued gems that can outperform the giants. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate headlines, the biggest percentage gains often come from low-cost cryptocurrencies that are still in their growth phase. For investors looking to maximize upside without breaking the bank, three names stand
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.006101-8.48%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002224+10.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 10:00
Share
Defiance plans to launch 49 3x leveraged crypto ETFs

Defiance plans to launch 49 3x leveraged crypto ETFs

PANews reported on October 6th that Decrypt reported that ETF issuer Defiance submitted prospectuses to the SEC, proposing to launch 49 triple-leveraged ETFs. These will include tech and crypto-related companies such as Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Robinhood, BitMine Immersion, and Circle, as well as digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and related ETFs. The company already offers several 2x leveraged ETFs. Sumit Roy, senior ETF analyst at ETF.com, noted that the submission of these 3x leveraged products suggests that regulators may be willing to allow more high-volatility products to enter the market, but these funds are only suitable for the most aggressive short-term traders.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000838-5.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01341-0.14%
MAY
MAY$0.03898-1.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/06 10:28
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin: Institutions return with $302 mln buy – Will FOMO fuel BTC?

Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That You Need in Your Portfolio

Defiance plans to launch 49 3x leveraged crypto ETFs

Jia Yueting: C10 Treasury will start allocating funds to the top 10 cryptocurrencies next week

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data