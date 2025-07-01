Basechain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange completes $4 million in strategic financing

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

The post American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private equity would seem to be a natural fit for SME manufacturers’ increasing needs for growth and buyout capital. But there’s a problem. getty Baby Boom owners of small- and medium-sized enterprise manufacturing companies, which comprise about 98% of American industry, are reaching retirement age in droves, with Generation X not far behind. Those without relatives or partners to take over the businesses need to find buyers so they can exit. Private equity investors would seem to be the natural answer. Unfortunately, there exists a critical distrust of PE among industrial owners. Matt Guse is president of MRS Machining in Augusta, Wisconsin, a family-owned machine shop established by his dad in 1986. Author of the new book MRS Machining: A Manufacturing Story, Guse published an article on LinkedIn last week giving one reason for that great level of distrust among owners looking to sell. There’s a gap right now in manufacturing that mostly gets swept under the rug—a real disconnect between buyers and sellers that goes way deeper than price. Almost every week, I hear from private equity firms or buyers circling manufacturing businesses, coming in with their own playbooks. But let’s be honest: most buyers still approach business owners like they’re handing them a favor, tossing out the same tired 2x–4x multiples, assuming owners are desperate to cash out. That attitude misses the point entirely. Manufacturing business owners aren’t just selling off machines and real estate. They’re putting decades of hard work, community, and identity on the line. These are their legacies, not just another transaction to check off a spreadsheet. Treating these deals as cold, purely financial moves ignores everything that actually makes these businesses valuable in the first place. There’s a much deeper level of distrust that dates back about as long as MRS Machining has been…