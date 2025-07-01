Altcoin ETFs To Spark Parabolic Phase Of The Bull Run? First US Solana ETF Goes Live Tomorrow

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/07/01 19:44
Solana
SOL$223,33-5,35%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0004301-7,70%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0,13832+9,69%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002026-4,70%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,00881-17,90%

News that the first-ever Solana ETF will go live in the US tomorrow (July 2) has driven the market. The price of Solana has yet to react to the news, with SOL currently down 0.5% on the day but up 3.5% in the past seven days.

Coupled with Bloomberg increasing the DOGE spot ETF approval odds to 90%, taking it to FIVE altcoins with approval odds above 90%, the 2025/2026 bull market looks set to outperform every bull run that came before.

First Ever Solana ETF Launching In The US Tomorrow Offering Regulated Staking Services To Investors

The first Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States to include staking services will commence trading tomorrow (July 2). It is being launched by Rex-Osprey, an ETF platform launched in collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds.

Rex-Osprey CEO Greg King announced the landmark ETF today. While SOL hasn’t reacted in either direction yet, it has been steadily grinding up in recent weeks and is up around 15% in the last 10 days.

It isn’t the only SOL staking news circulating right now, as Robinhood just announced at its event in Cannes, France, that users can stake SOL via the Robinhood Crypto platform.

Despite the significance of the approval, SOL is still down 50% from its all-time high of $293, which came in January 2025, following the Presidential inauguration of the now pro-crypto Donald Trump and his subsequent TRUMP memecoin launch on the Solana network.

It came as no surprise to see the Solana ETF from Rex-Osprey would be approved and listed imminently after Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported on June 27 that approval looked likely for the REX Shares filing and said, “Here’s the SEC saying it has no further comments, so they are good to launch, it looks like. Wow.”

The approval of staking services with the Solana ETF is a landmark event for crypto and TradFi crossover products. It potentially opens the door for ETH staking, which BlackRock discussed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May.

EXPLORE: Top Solana Meme Coins to Buy in July 2025 

Dogecoin Moves To 90% Chance Of Approval For A DOGE ETF In 2025: First Memecoin ETF Will Be Monumental For Crypto

Bloomberg now gives Dogecoin a 90% approval chance of receiving a spot ETF by the end of 2025, with Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise all filing for spot DOGE ETFs. However, the SEC has delayed deciding on the 21Shares filing, noting that it needs an additional 45 days to approve or deny the spot Dogecoin ETF prospectus.

This isn’t out of the ordinary in the process for crypto ETFs, with the prediction markets platform Polymarket not being deterred by the delay. The ‘Doge ETF approved in 2025’ market has a 73% chance of a yes, pairing perfectly with Bloomberg’s 90% approval rate 2025 for a Dogecoin ETF.

The first-ever Solana ETF is set to go live in the US tomorrow. DOGE, SOL, XRP, ADA and LTC are all due to receive spot ETF approval in 2025.

(SOURCE)

The other four altcoins with ongoing spot ETF listings are Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Ripple (XRP). Bloomberg has DOGE and ADA at a 90% chance of approval in 2025, with the other three at 95%.

The ETF news hasn’t helped the DOGE price, with Dogecoin dropping 2.4% in the past 24 hours. Memecoin sentiment is currently down, with Bitcoin holding steady just below its all-time high. The remainder of the crypto market shows signs of slow bleeding as we head into the second half 2025.

If the Summer proves to be red across the crypto market, September is when things likely pick up. September marks the next Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, in which there is a strong belief that interest rates will be cut by at least 25 basis points (BPS).

A rate cut in September would likely lead to a surge of liquidity back into risk assets, with crypto assets representing the pinnacle of risk. A boost to the market at the tail end of Q3, leading into a slew of altcoin ETF approvals in Q4, could lead to a parabolic run throughout crypto to close the year.

All eyes are on the spot Solana ETF, as many analysts believe it will be the first of the five altcoin filings to receive approval. SOL currently has the most filings of any altcoin, with Grayscale, VanEck, 21Shares, Canary, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Coinshares, and Invesco all pushing for a spot Solana ETF.

The post Altcoin ETFs To Spark Parabolic Phase Of The Bull Run? First US Solana ETF Goes Live Tomorrow appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

The post Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 17: Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras scores the team’s first goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 Quarter-final first-leg match between River Plate and Palmeiras at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 17, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Getty Images Palmeiras defeated River Plate 2-1 in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night. The Brazilian side will host the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final in São Paulo next week. Clash Of South American Giants This is the biggest clash in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals. Palmeiras has won three Copa Libertadores titles, including back-to-back trophies in 2020 and 2021, and River Plate has won the trophy four times, with the last victory coming against rivals Boca Juniors in the 2018 final. Palmeiras’ forward #09 Vitor Roque (L) and River Plate’s Chilean defender #17 Paulo Diaz (R) fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg football match between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Palmeiras at the MAS Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Both teams have huge fan bases in their respective nations and both are currently competing for their domestic league as well as the continental title. River Plate hosted the first leg at the incredible Estadio Monumental, which hosted the 1978 World Cup final and is now the biggest stadium in South America. Fast Start Takes Palmeiras To Victory Gustavo Gómez opened the scoring for visitors Palmeiras after just six minutes of play. The team in green silenced a sea of red and white with a sucker-punch of a goal from a set-play. New signing from Fulham Andreas Pereira provided the assist and the defender headed…
1
1$0,005108-12,77%
SIX
SIX$0,02048+1,58%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0003165-0,18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 23:50
Share
American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

The post American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private equity would seem to be a natural fit for SME manufacturers’ increasing needs for growth and buyout capital. But there’s a problem. getty Baby Boom owners of small- and medium-sized enterprise manufacturing companies, which comprise about 98% of American industry, are reaching retirement age in droves, with Generation X not far behind. Those without relatives or partners to take over the businesses need to find buyers so they can exit. Private equity investors would seem to be the natural answer. Unfortunately, there exists a critical distrust of PE among industrial owners. Matt Guse is president of MRS Machining in Augusta, Wisconsin, a family-owned machine shop established by his dad in 1986. Author of the new book MRS Machining: A Manufacturing Story, Guse published an article on LinkedIn last week giving one reason for that great level of distrust among owners looking to sell. There’s a gap right now in manufacturing that mostly gets swept under the rug—a real disconnect between buyers and sellers that goes way deeper than price. Almost every week, I hear from private equity firms or buyers circling manufacturing businesses, coming in with their own playbooks. But let’s be honest: most buyers still approach business owners like they’re handing them a favor, tossing out the same tired 2x–4x multiples, assuming owners are desperate to cash out. That attitude misses the point entirely. Manufacturing business owners aren’t just selling off machines and real estate. They’re putting decades of hard work, community, and identity on the line. These are their legacies, not just another transaction to check off a spreadsheet. Treating these deals as cold, purely financial moves ignores everything that actually makes these businesses valuable in the first place. There’s a much deeper level of distrust that dates back about as long as MRS Machining has been…
Threshold
T$0,0149-5,75%
RealLink
REAL$0,08244-5,20%
Boom
BOOM$0,021466+81,80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:05
Share
Crunch Lab Completes $5 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital

Crunch Lab Completes $5 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Chainwire, Crunch Lab announced the completion of a US$5 million strategic round of financing, led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, with participation from VanEck and Multicoin. As of now, the company's total financing has reached US$10 million. The new funds are intended to support its construction of a decentralized AI intelligent layer that can support asset price prediction, energy demand optimization, etc.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00477-3,24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1289+0,62%
Solayer
LAYER$0,397-5,40%
Share
PANews2025/10/07 22:31
Share

Trending News

More

Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

Crunch Lab Completes $5 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital

Today, the US Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 9,576 BTC, and the Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 34,138 ETH

Meanwhile Raises $82M to Scale Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Retirement Products