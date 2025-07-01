Circle Launches New Developer Service Circle Gateway By: PANews 2025/07/01 20:09

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Circle announced the launch of a new developer service, Circle Gateway, which can unify USDC balances and provide instant cross-chain liquidity. The service can maximize efficiency: no need to pre-deposit funds or rebalance across chains; easy to scale: one integration can meet the needs of multiple chains; non-custodial mode: users have full control and can withdraw funds at any time without permission. The service will be available on Avalanche, Base and Ethereum test networks in July.