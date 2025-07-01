British cloud mining platform TWL Miner completes $95 million Series B financing

By: PANews
2025/07/01 19:54
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, the British cloud mining platform TWL Miner successfully completed its B round of financing and received $95 million, which will be used to support the integration of artificial intelligence technology and cloud mining business. The company said that this round of financing attracted a number of professional investment institutions in the fields of blockchain and sustainable technology, but did not disclose the specific participating institutions. The new funds will be used to strengthen the construction of a global renewable energy data center network and develop an artificial intelligence mining system to dynamically manage computing resources, predict the best mining time, reduce energy consumption, and improve the success rate of block verification and operational stability.

According to reports, TWL Miner currently operates more than 60 data centers powered by wind and solar energy in many countries, in line with its sustainable mining strategy. The platform has served more than 7 million users in 180 countries and regions around the world.

