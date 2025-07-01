South Korean fintech firm Travel Wallet partners with Avalanche to develop KRW-based stablecoin

By: PANews
2025/07/01 17:32
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Edaily, South Korean fintech startup Travel Wallet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Layer1 blockchain platform Avalanche to jointly explore the development of a programmable stablecoin based on the Korean won. As part of the cooperation, Travel Wallet plans to issue a stablecoin anchored 1:1 to the Korean won and use smart contracts to design a programmable stablecoin.

