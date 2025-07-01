Circle’s ‘compliant’ USDC is the go-to for DPRK hackers: ZachXBT

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 17:55
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1123-4.58%

On-chain investigator ZachXBT has raised concerns over USDC stablecoin issuer Circle’s compliance standards and its growing use among malicious actors.

According to ZachXBT, North Korean IT workers have been using USDC (USDC) to move millions in illicit payments. The on-chain analyst’s comments came in response to Circle’s recent filing for a national trust bank charter, which would authorize the firm to manage the reserves backing USD Coin.

ZachXBT criticized Circle’s handling of the situation, alleging that despite the scale and visibility of the fund flows, the company has taken no steps to curb the activity or freeze any of the wallets involved. “They currently do nothing to detect / freeze the activity while boasting about compliance,” he wrote. 

The payments are tied to malicious North Korean cyber actors who land remote tech jobs under false identities, gaining access to unsuspecting organizations’ infrastructures. This is a tactic that has become widely flagged by security experts as one of the group’s latest methods for stealing funds and information.

ZachXBT claimed to have identified high eight-figure volumes flowing through these wallets recently, most of it in USDC.

For years, Circle’s rival Tether’s USDT (USDT) drew the most criticism for enabling illicit transactions due to its perceived lack of oversight. In contrast, Circle was viewed as the industry’s compliance leader, boasting licenses from major regulators and pushing a cleaner image.

Earlier this year, the firm went public under the same compliance narrative and earned praise for setting a positive regulatory precedent within the industry. Circle’s reported failure to take action also contrasts sharply with how Tether and other stablecoin issuers have responded in similar cases, freezing wallets and blocking suspicious fund movements.

While the issuer has yet to publicly deny or acknowledge the allegations, the reports of allowing sanctioned actors to operate unchecked deal a major blow to its reputation. 

crypto.news reached out to Circle for comment but has yet to receive a response as of press time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crunch Lab Completes $5 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital

Crunch Lab Completes $5 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Chainwire, Crunch Lab announced the completion of a US$5 million strategic round of financing, led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, with participation from VanEck and Multicoin. As of now, the company's total financing has reached US$10 million. The new funds are intended to support its construction of a decentralized AI intelligent layer that can support asset price prediction, energy demand optimization, etc.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00479-2.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+0.62%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4007-4.64%
Share
PANews2025/10/07 22:31
Share
Today, the US Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 9,576 BTC, and the Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 34,138 ETH

Today, the US Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 9,576 BTC, and the Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 34,138 ETH

According to PANews on October 7, according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 9,576 BTC today, of which BlackRock received 7,579 BTC and currently holds 791,347 BTC; 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 34,138 ETH, of which BlackRock received 18,959 ETH and currently holds 3,952,823 ETH.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008089+1.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,062.42-2.41%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.98-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/10/07 22:00
Share
How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

The post How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision today, and the outcome could have a direct impact on the crypto market, including XRP. Fed Expected to Cut Rates The current Fed funds rate is at 4.5%. Markets are widely expecting a 25 basis point cut, bringing the rate down to …
Union
U$0.01003-1.66%
XRP
XRP$2.8913-4.57%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.13507+8.04%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

Crunch Lab Completes $5 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital

Today, the US Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 9,576 BTC, and the Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 34,138 ETH

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?

Meanwhile Raises $82M to Scale Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Retirement Products