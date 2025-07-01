Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time and launch the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund. The fund is based on Centrifuge's blockchain native platform, using S&P official index data to provide programmable index tracking products through smart contracts.

Web3 native asset management firm Anemoy Capital has received a license to launch the Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500 Index Fund Segregated Portfolio.

