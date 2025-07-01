Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading By: PANews 2025/07/01 16:08

PANews reported on July 1 that Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading in the U.S. and are now trading at $302. Earlier news, Trump: Musk knew that I opposed the electric vehicle mandate, and the subsidies he received were the largest in history .