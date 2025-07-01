The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

PANews reported on July 1 that Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, published an article saying that he bought another Bitcoin and believed that Bitcoin could reach $1 million per coin in the future. He said that although he might be considered a "fool", he was still willing to take the risk because he believed in the potential of Bitcoin.
He mentioned that he was able to withstand a loss of $100,000 and believed that failure and loss were part of life, and the wisdom and experience gained from these experiences were priceless. He also reminded everyone to think independently and not blindly follow the opinions of others.
