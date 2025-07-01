Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:44
Solana
SOL$224.28-4.79%
Everscale
EVER$0.01945-0.46%

Solana experienced a short-lived rally following confirmation that the first-ever Solana ETF featuring staking capabilities is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2025.

According to data from crypto.news, Solana (SOL) surged nearly 6% to an intraday high of $158.30 on Monday before paring gains and settling around $152.60 at press time. Despite the retracement, the token remains approximately 44% above its year-to-date low, with a current market capitalization exceeding $81.6 billion.

SOL’s rally was driven by renewed investor hype surrounding the upcoming exchange-traded fund launch set to go live tomorrow. The product, branded as the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, will be the first in the U.S. to offer on-chain staking rewards alongside spot price exposure. It marks a notable departure from previous crypto ETFs that have largely excluded staking features due to regulatory and structural constraints.

However, the early excitement faded quickly as investors began to temper their expectations about how successful the new Solana ETF might be.

A key reason for this skepticism is the relatively small size of Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL), which has been around for over 43 months but only manages about $75 million in assets, a stark contrast to Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) which had amassed $10 billion in assets just a month before the spot Ethereum ETF launched in July 2024.

Traders seem increasingly uncertain, as derivatives data also points to weakening momentum for the sixth-largest crypto asset by market cap.

Solana’s perpetual futures market on Hyperliquid reveals a cautious stance among traders. While long positions slightly outweigh shorts in volume, the profit lies with the bears; that is, shorts are currently up by over $6.71 million, while longs are collectively down more than $707,000.

Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF? - 1

This disparity suggests that many longs bought in during the ETF hype and are now underwater, reinforcing a cautious near-term outlook.

Further, the market cap of stablecoins on the Solana network has fallen from $13 billion in April to around $10.5 billion as of press time, indicating a notable decline in on-chain liquidity and reduced demand for transactional activity within the ecosystem.

On top of that, despite the recent hype surrounding Solana memecoins, the network’s revenue has declined by over 90% since January.

All these factors could likely continue to weigh on Solana’s performance despite the ETF news.

Solana price analysis

On the 1-day/USDT chart, Solana (SOL) is pulling back toward the descending trendline it broke earlier, the same level that sparked today’s rally. If it falls back below this line, it could signal a trend reversal and bring back bearish momentum.

Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF? - 2

Price action has also slipped below the 50-day simple moving average, a commonly observed dynamic support level. This breakdown signals fading short-term strength and adds to the bearish technical outlook.

The Relative Strength Index, which initially rose to 55 after the ETF news broke, has fallen back to 51 at the time of writing, indicating that the initial buying pressure has faded.

Given these technical signals, SOL appears poised to retest support at $143.10, which aligns with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. A decisive break below this level could open the path toward deeper downside, with the next key support resting at $126.48, its local low from last month.

A bearish overhang for SOL investors is that over $585 million worth of SOL will be unstaked in the next two months, which could potentially increase selling pressure and weigh further on price performance.

Still, in a market where perception often outweighs fundamentals, strong day-one flows into REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF could override technical weakness and drive renewed accumulation.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

KindlyMD Establishes Strategic Partnership with Antalpha and Plans to Issue $250 Million in Convertible Bonds

KindlyMD Establishes Strategic Partnership with Antalpha and Plans to Issue $250 Million in Convertible Bonds

PANews reported on October 7th that Nasdaq-listed KindlyMD announced a strategic partnership with Antalpha, a fintech company specializing in financing, technology, and risk management solutions for the digital asset industry. Antalpha and KindlyMD subsidiary Nakamoto have reportedly signed a non-binding letter of intent for Nakamoto to issue five-year guaranteed convertible bonds totaling $250 million to Antalpha.
Share
PANews2025/10/07 21:10
Share
AI trading signal platform NebX secures $6 million investment from M2M Capital

AI trading signal platform NebX secures $6 million investment from M2M Capital

PANews reported on October 7th that M2M Capital announced a $6 million investment in NebX, a fintech company that uses AI to provide trading signals. NebX uses real-time sentiment analysis across the X platform, Telegram, and Discord social media platforms to identify hot tokens before they gain widespread market attention. The company's official website also announced that NebX 2.0 is now open for testing.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1273-0.54%
RealLink
REAL$0.08317-3.71%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008629-4.07%
Share
PANews2025/10/07 21:01
Share
MAIA Biotechnology, a US-listed company, launches a crypto-treasury strategy

MAIA Biotechnology, a US-listed company, launches a crypto-treasury strategy

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Globenewswire, MAIA Biotechnology, listed on NYSE American under the New York Stock Exchange, announced the official launch of its crypto treasury strategy. At the same time, its board of directors has approved investing 90% of the company's liquid assets in leading cryptocurrencies. The initial investment will purchase BTC, ETH and USDC. It is reported that the company will also establish a digital asset advisory committee to provide support for related purchase transactions.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,128.76-2.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,549.57-2.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/10/07 21:24
Share

Trending News

More

KindlyMD Establishes Strategic Partnership with Antalpha and Plans to Issue $250 Million in Convertible Bonds

AI trading signal platform NebX secures $6 million investment from M2M Capital

MAIA Biotechnology, a US-listed company, launches a crypto-treasury strategy

Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot plans to raise $15 million through a rights offering

4 Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Before They Get Listed on Coinbase