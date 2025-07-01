London-listed company Anemoi increases Bitcoin investment from 30% to around 40%

PANews
2025/07/01

PANews reported on July 1 that London-listed Anemoi International increased its investment in Bitcoin from 30% to about 40% of its cash reserves. The investment was completed through an ETF (code BTGD), which provides dual exposure to Bitcoin and gold at the same time and uses leverage to achieve a nominal exposure of 200%, with each $1 invested receiving $1 in Bitcoin and $1 in gold exposure.

The company's board of directors said the financial strategy was "fully complementary" to its core business. Anemoi also cited the current US federal deficit of about 123% of GDP as one of the reasons for its investment decision.

Earlier news revealed that Anemoi invested 30% of its cash reserves in Bitcoin as a new financial strategy .

