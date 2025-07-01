Guoxiong Capital plans to invest 200 million yuan in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset fields

By: PANews
2025/07/01 15:28

PANews reported on July 1 that Guoxiong Capital Co., Ltd. announced today that it will fully enter the field of Web3.0 and cryptocurrency assets. The company's chairman Yao Shangkun said that he is optimistic about the long-term strategic value of Bitcoin and crypto assets, and believes that this field is in line with the global financial development trend and has huge growth potential. The company has been approved a special budget of 200 million yuan and plans to develop related businesses and invest in crypto assets in the next three years.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

