Brazilian Authorities Terminate Exemptions, Aims to Tax Crypto Held in Self Custody

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 01:30

Brazilian authorities issued a Provisional Measure that terminates the previous tax regime and introduces a new ruleset to tax all crypto-derived profits. The new rule also states that these measures apply to crypto held in self-custody wallets and digital assets held abroad.

Brazilian Government Announces New Crypto Tax Regime, Throws Self-Hosted Assets in the Mix

The Brazilian government has announced new tax rules for cryptocurrencies held both in the country and abroad. A Provisional Measure published on June 11 derogates the previous tax regime that established a lower floor for paying taxes linked to digital assets, and establishes a flat fee for all income derived from holding or trading these assets.

Provisional Measure 1,303 establishes that these gains will pay a flat fee of 17.5% as income tax, without exception. Before, crypto income was taxed only if the amount exceeded 35,000 reais (nearly $6,320) and was lower than 5 million reais (nearly $900,000) at 15%, 17.5% for volumes between 5 million reais and 10 million reais ($1,800,000); 20% for the range between 10 million and 20 million reais ($3,600,000); and 22% for volumes above 30 million reais ($5,400,000).

The measure points out that “all income, including net gains, obtained from transactions with virtual assets, including financial arrangements with virtual assets that are the digital representation of value negotiated or transferred by electronic means and used for payment or investment purposes” are included in this new regime.

In the same way, the document includes transactions and income produced by crypto held in self-custody wallets in its scope. This hints at the taxation of decentralized finance activities. Nonetheless, it doesn’t explain how this process will be carried out or how the relevant authorities will be able to tax these operations.

The calculation of these taxes will be made every quarter, and traders will be able to deduct previous losses. The measure comes as there is a public debate about the hike of the so-called financial transaction tax, and legislators were considering including crypto assets under the law’s umbrella to offset the increase to the cryptocurrency industry and its users.

Read more: Brazil Mulls Taxing Cryptocurrency to Offset Financial Transaction Tax Hike

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

PANews July 25 news, according to Yu Jin, another giant whale or institutional address has accumulated a total of 60,647 ETH through FalconX Global today, which is worth about 226
Moonveil
MORE$0,09402-13,88%
Ethereum
ETH$3 615,5-3,21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:18
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0,003818+1,27%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,355-1,38%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,0862-6,83%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22271-7,20%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0,000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00
Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

An Arizona woman was sentenced to eight and a half years for aiding North Korean hackers in infiltrating over 300 US crypto and tech firms, generating $17 million of illicit
GET
GET$0,005717+2,76%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:10

Trending News

More

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Vietnam launches national blockchain platform NDAChain, including 49 validation nodes

Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase