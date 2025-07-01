Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product

By: PANews
2025/07/01 08:51

PANews reported on July 1 that Lightspeed venture partner Nikita Bier has joined X as head of product.

It is reported that Bier joined Solana Labs as a consultant in March this year to help promote the development of the network's mobile application ecosystem. The social platforms TBH and Gas he founded were acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) and Discord respectively. Bier said that he hopes to help users create more relevant timelines and understand all the dynamics on the platform through X's AI tool Grok. Grok is an AI chatbot developed by X's artificial intelligence department xAI, and is expected to release the latest AI model in the next few weeks. In addition, Elon Musk has hinted that the platform may integrate more cryptocurrency features.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

