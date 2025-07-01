10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices

By: PANews
2025/07/01 09:21
Bitcoin
BTC$124,863.07+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03399-45.52%
MAY
MAY$0.03896-1.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.12427+0.37%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is supporting the rise of a new wave of digital asset companies, promoting their gradual inclusion in institutional investment portfolios, and is expected to form a new sector of the S&P 500.

It is expected that in 2025, Wall Street will have a strong motivation to maintain the high price of Bitcoin, as more than $100 billion of crypto-related IPOs are preparing to enter the public market. As Wall Street begins to cover and promote these crypto stocks, these companies will gradually enter institutional portfolios.

In 2024, Bitcoin ETF funds will mainly flow in, while 2025 may become a key year for crypto stocks. Not only Circle will lead the IPO trend, but existing crypto-related stocks such as Coinbase, Galaxy, and MicroStrategy will also receive attention. As part of this, Robinhood has 30% of its revenue related to crypto, and plans to launch tokenized stock services in Europe.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX Presale Rockets Past $9m As Investors Seek The Next Big Crypto Beyond Cardano And Solana

BlockchainFX Presale Rockets Past $9m As Investors Seek The Next Big Crypto Beyond Cardano And Solana

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale surpasses $9M as investors eye the next big crypto beyond Cardano and Solana, with 30% bonuses and dual staking rewards.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/07 18:55
Share
Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin Treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$41 million, with current holdings of 90.6144 BTC

Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin Treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$41 million, with current holdings of 90.6144 BTC

PANews reported on October 7 that according to PRNewswire, Hyperscale Data, a NYSE American-listed company under the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it would expand its Bitcoin treasury allocation funds to US$41 million, including current holdings and funds allocated for commitments to purchase Bitcoin. Currently, its wholly-owned subsidiary Sentinum holds a total of 90.6144 Bitcoins (including 64.9118 Bitcoins acquired on the open market and approximately 25.7026 Bitcoins obtained from its Bitcoin mining business). It also allocated US$29.8 million in cash to purchase Bitcoin on the open market.
Bitcoin
BTC$124,565.43+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.65382+14.17%
Share
PANews2025/10/07 18:59
Share
Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows

Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows

TLDR Polymarket now supports direct Bitcoin deposits, expanding its market participation. The integration of Bitcoin enhances liquidity and accessibility for users. Polymarket aims to finalize a $200 million funding round, raising its valuation to $1 billion. The platform has hosted over 21,000 active markets with millions of traders worldwide. Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, [...] The post Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00484-1.42%
1
1$0.005597-3.94%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/07 19:37
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX Presale Rockets Past $9m As Investors Seek The Next Big Crypto Beyond Cardano And Solana

Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin Treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$41 million, with current holdings of 90.6144 BTC

Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows

India to Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency and Discourages Unbacked Crypto

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?