SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,951 ETH through OTC within 6 hours, worth about $12.4 million

By: PANews
2025/07/01 08:54
Ethereum
ETH$4,717.07+3.03%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 Ethereum (ETH) at a price of $2,513 per ether, with a total amount of approximately $473.6 million. The latest data shows that the company has purchased another 4,951 Ethereum through over-the-counter (OTC) transactions in the past 6 hours, with a transaction amount of approximately $12.4 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX Presale Rockets Past $9m As Investors Seek The Next Big Crypto Beyond Cardano And Solana

BlockchainFX Presale Rockets Past $9m As Investors Seek The Next Big Crypto Beyond Cardano And Solana

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale surpasses $9M as investors eye the next big crypto beyond Cardano and Solana, with 30% bonuses and dual staking rewards.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/07 18:55
Share
Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin Treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$41 million, with current holdings of 90.6144 BTC

Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin Treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$41 million, with current holdings of 90.6144 BTC

PANews reported on October 7 that according to PRNewswire, Hyperscale Data, a NYSE American-listed company under the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it would expand its Bitcoin treasury allocation funds to US$41 million, including current holdings and funds allocated for commitments to purchase Bitcoin. Currently, its wholly-owned subsidiary Sentinum holds a total of 90.6144 Bitcoins (including 64.9118 Bitcoins acquired on the open market and approximately 25.7026 Bitcoins obtained from its Bitcoin mining business). It also allocated US$29.8 million in cash to purchase Bitcoin on the open market.
Bitcoin
BTC$124,565.43+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.65382+14.17%
Share
PANews2025/10/07 18:59
Share
Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows

Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows

TLDR Polymarket now supports direct Bitcoin deposits, expanding its market participation. The integration of Bitcoin enhances liquidity and accessibility for users. Polymarket aims to finalize a $200 million funding round, raising its valuation to $1 billion. The platform has hosted over 21,000 active markets with millions of traders worldwide. Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, [...] The post Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00484-1.42%
1
1$0.005597-3.94%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/07 19:37
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX Presale Rockets Past $9m As Investors Seek The Next Big Crypto Beyond Cardano And Solana

Hyperscale Data: Bitcoin Treasury allocation funds have expanded to US$41 million, with current holdings of 90.6144 BTC

Polymarket Users Can Now Deposit Bitcoin as Trading Platform Grows

India to Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency and Discourages Unbacked Crypto

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?