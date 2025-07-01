Sparkassen, the German bank that said ‘Nein’ to Bitcoin is now building a gateway

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01
Three years after shutting down the idea, Germany’s largest banking group is making a U-turn. Sparkassen plans to let retail clients trade Bitcoin and other digital assets by 2026, signaling a seismic shift in traditional finance’s stance on crypto.

On June 30, Bloomberg reported that Sparkassen, the German sprawling network of savings banks with roughly 50 million clients, will roll out cryptocurrency trading for retail customers by summer 2026, marking a stark reversal from its 2023 decision to block such services.

The move, confirmed by the German Savings Banks and Giro Association, will allow customers to buy and sell digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) through DekaBank, Sparkassen’s securities arm, via their existing banking apps.

The pivot marks more than a product rollout. In a country where conservative banking has long defined consumer finance, Sparkassen’s move signals a broader institutional acceptance of digital assets as part of the future financial landscape.

From resistance to reluctant adoption: why Sparkassen flipped on crypto

In 2023, Sparkassen’s internal committee dismissed crypto as too volatile, too risky, and too far outside traditional banking’s comfort zone. Today, that same institution is preparing to onboard millions of Germans into Bitcoin and other digital assets.

What changed? A mix of regulatory clarity, competitive pressure, and undeniable client demand seem to have created forces too strong for even Europe’s most conservative banks to ignore.

The timing closely tracks the turning point that came with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, which provided a long-awaited rulebook for banks entering the space. No longer forced to navigate a gray area, Sparkassen could finally build a compliant framework backed by DekaBank’s securities infrastructure.

But regulation alone doesn’t explain the urgency. Matthias Dießl, chairman of the Bavarian Savings Banks Association, hinted at the real driver in an April interview with Bloomberg: “Our clients are asking for this.” With rival German cooperative banks like Volksbanken already racing toward crypto services, Sparkassen risked losing relevance if it stood still.

Sparkassen isn’t acting in isolation. Beyond Germany, banks and traditional financial institutions across Europe are making calculated bets on digital assets, each with a slightly different approach.

Standard Chartered, one of the world’s largest banks, secured a MiCA license in Luxembourg earlier this year, offering institutional-grade custody for Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH). Notably, it stopped short of enabling trading, a contrast to Sparkassen’s retail-first plunge.

BNP Paribas and Société Générale have also quietly expanded crypto custody and asset tokenization experiments, though neither has yet taken the full retail leap.

Sparkassen’s reversal isn’t just a business decision; it’s a cultural shift. With MiCA in play, the EU is effectively forcing traditional finance to choose: adapt or cede ground to agile competitors.

