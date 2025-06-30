Robinhood plans to expand the number of tokenized U.S. stocks it supports to “thousands” by the end of the year

PANews reported on June 30 that according to FSMN, Robinhood CEO said in his keynote speech that the company will expand tokenized trading of US stocks from the current 200 to "thousands" by the end of this year.
Earlier news said that Robinhood plans to launch its own blockchain and launch "stock tokens" in the European Union. In addition, Robinhood also allows European users to trade cryptocurrency perpetual futures and supports US customers to pledge cryptocurrencies (initially supporting Ethereum and SOL).
