The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has dropped by 7.48% to 116.96 T yesterday

By: PANews
2025/06/30 21:54
Threshold
T$0.01556+0.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0718-32.64%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02728-36.21%

PANews reported on June 30 that Cloverpool data showed that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 903,168 (2025-06-29 13:23:16), with the difficulty reduced by 7.48% to 116.96 T. According to Bitcoin News analysis, this is the largest drop since China banned mining in 2021. The drop is related to the closure of US miners in extreme heat and unconfirmed reports of power outages that affected Iranian miners, who contribute 4% of the global computing power.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.005633-28.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07062+1.00%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+0.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery

The lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, has publicly addressed the Shibarium bridge exploit that occurred recently, draining $2.4 million from the network. After days of speculation about his involvement in managing the crisis, the project leader broke his silence.Kusama emphasized that a special ”war room” has been set up to restore stolen finances and enhance network security. The statement is his first official words since the bridge compromise occurred.”Although I am focusing on AI initiatives to benefit all our tokens, I remain with the developers and leadership in the war room,” Kusama posted on social media platform X. He dismissed claims that he had distanced himself from the project as ”utterly preposterous.”The developer said that the reason behind his silence at first was strategic. Before he could make any statements publicly, he must have taken time to evaluate what he termed a complex and deep situation properly. Kusama also vowed to provide further updates in the official Shiba Inu channels as the team comes up with long-term solutions.Attack Details and Immediate ResponseAs highlighted in our previous article, targeted Shibarium's bridge infrastructure through a sophisticated attack vector. Hackers gained unauthorized access to validator signing keys, compromising the network's security framework.The hackers executed a flash loan to acquire 4.6 million BONE ShibaSwap tokens. The validator power on the network was majority held by them after this purchase. They were able to transfer assets out of Shibarium with this control.The response of Shibarium developers was timely to limit the breach. They instantly halted all validator functions in order to avoid additional exploitation. The team proceeded to deposit the assets under staking in a multisig hardware wallet that is secure.External security companies were involved in the investigation effort. Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield are collaborating with internal developers to examine the attack and discover vulnerabilities.The project's key concerns are network stability and the protection of user funds, as underlined by the lead developer, Dhairya. The team is working around the clock to restore normal operations.In an effort to recover the funds, Shiba Inu has offered a bounty worth 5 Ether ($23,000) to the hackers. The bounty offer includes a 30-day deadline with decreasing rewards after seven days.Market Impact and Recovery IncentivesThe exploit caused serious volatility in the marketplace of Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens. SHIB dropped about 6% after the news of the attack. However, The token has bounced back and is currently trading at around $0.00001298 at the time of writing.SHIB Price Source CoinMarketCap
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243-1.11%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06578-5.59%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.138+0.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:25
Share
More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine

More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine

In the bill on virtual assets 10225-d have made a total of 2538 corrections. This was stated by deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Recall, the corresponding bill was adopted in the first reading in early September 2025. At the same time, at the level of the Committee, he received approval in the spring. After that, as expected […] Сообщение More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07062+1.00%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1352+0.96%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03154+0.47%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/03 16:03
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery

More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine

Mono Protocol Crypto Presale: Tokenomics and 2025 Roadmap Unveiled

Strategy Bitcoin Holdings Reach $77.4 Billion as Company Avoids Tax Bill