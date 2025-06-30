Strategy joins Russell Top 200 Value Index with $64b BTC on the books

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:10
Threshold
T$0.01549-1.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.08562-0.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$124,485.63-0.01%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.048-1.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

With its latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering $64 billion worth of BTC, making it by far the world’s most aggressive corporate holder. But the real story isn’t just the size of its hoard, it’s the Russell Top 200 Value Index inclusion, marking perhaps the clearest sign yet that Wall Street views Bitcoin as a legitimate value asset.

On June 30, Strategy announced the acquisition of 4,980 new Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $531.9 million, paying an average of $106,801 per BTC. The purchase, executed as Bitcoin traded near all-time highs, brings the company’s total holdings to 597,325 BTC.

Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury is worth roughly $42.4 billion at an average cost basis of $70,982 per coin, or $64.2 billion at the current price of $107,732 per BTC, according to crypto.news data.

The move extends Strategy’s unbroken streak of aggressive Bitcoin acquisitions since August 2020, reinforcing its thesis that BTC serves as a superior treasury reserve asset. Year-to-date, the company’s Bitcoin holdings have generated a 19.7% yield, outpacing traditional equity benchmarks.

The acquisition coincided with Strategy’s inclusion in the Russell Top 200 Value Index, a benchmark typically dominated by financials, energy giants, and consumer staples.

Decoding Strategy’s Russell Top 200 Value Index inclusion

According to index provider FTSE Russell, Strategy has been added to the Russell Top 200 Value Index, an exclusive club of large-cap U.S. companies traditionally defined by stable earnings, low price-to-book ratios, and reliable dividends.

The inclusion is a watershed moment for Bitcoin’s maturation as an institutional asset, placing a company holding 597,325 BTC alongside blue-chip value stocks like Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and ExxonMobil.

The juxtaposition is jarring but telling. While these companies generate cash flows from tangible assets or services, Strategy’s value proposition hinges on a digital asset with no earnings, suggesting that in an era of fiscal uncertainty, Bitcoin’s programmatic scarcity is being priced like a hard asset.

The index’s methodology, which prioritizes low P/E ratios and book value, makes Strategy’s inclusion even more striking. The company’s 19.7% BTC yield in 2025 likely offset concerns about its lack of conventional value metrics, signaling that scarcity itself is becoming a measurable financial primitive.

The inclusion is also a litmus test for how Wall Street now views crypto-native treasury models. For years, critics dismissed corporate BTC treasuries as gimmicks. Now, with a 19.7% YTD yield and a seat at the value investing table, the argument is shifting.

The question is no longer whether Bitcoin belongs on a balance sheet—but how many will follow Strategy’s lead.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.03394-44.07%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4951-5.67%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05225+1.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000649+3.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+3.88%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002509+2.49%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Share
PlanB Confident in Bitcoin’s Support Above $100,000

PlanB Confident in Bitcoin’s Support Above $100,000

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-price-support-planb-views/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013385-2.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/07 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

PlanB Confident in Bitcoin’s Support Above $100,000

Roebel-stablecoin A7A5 stijgt tot grootste niet-USD stablecoin

Senator Cynthia Lummis Announces US Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve