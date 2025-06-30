The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 60 BTC, reports 1,270% YTD BTC yield

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:35
Bitcoin
BTC$124,514.32+0.02%

The Blockchain Group has added 60 BTC to its Bitcoin stash following a series of recent capital raises, bringing its total holdings to 1,788 BTC.

The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the acquisition of an additional 60 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately €5.5 million, bringing its total BTC holdings to 1,788 BTC, valued at around €161.3 million.

This was made possible through a combination of recent capital operations, including the conversion of warrants and new equity subscriptions. Notably, Blockstream CEO Adam Back subscribed to 2.1 million shares at €0.544 per share, contributing approximately €1.16 million toward the bitcoin purchase. Asset manager TOBAM also participated, subscribing to 262,605 shares for around €0.14 million, as part of legal adjustment measures for convertible note holders.

In addition, the company converted over 1.1 million warrants (BSA 2025-01) into shares, raising €0.6 million, and finalized a separate €4.1 million capital raise under its “ATM-type” program with TOBAM.

The capital raise came after the recent shareholder vote that approved an increase in the company’s fundraising limit to €500 million in nominal value. The resolution passed with more than 95% of votes in favor, signaling strong investor backing for the company’s shift toward a Bitcoin-focused strategy.

Additionally, the company reported a BTC yield of approximately 1,270.7% year-to-date, reflecting a net gain of over 500 BTC, valued at around €46.7 million. The Blockchain Group’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 1,788 BTC, acquired at an average price of approximately €90,213 per BTC.

The Blockchain Group started building its Bitcoin holdings in November last year. In its 2024 financial results, the company announced a 709% return on its Bitcoin investments, which means that the YTD yield of 1,270% reported for the first half of 2025 already surpasses the total return achieved in 2024.

The company’s goal is to accumulate approximately 170,000 BTC — equivalent to 1% of the total Bitcoin supply — by 2032, with a focus on gradually increasing the amount of Bitcoin held per fully diluted share.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.03394-44.07%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4951-5.67%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05225+1.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000649+3.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+3.88%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002509+2.49%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Share
PlanB Confident in Bitcoin’s Support Above $100,000

PlanB Confident in Bitcoin’s Support Above $100,000

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-price-support-planb-views/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013385-2.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/07 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

PlanB Confident in Bitcoin’s Support Above $100,000

Roebel-stablecoin A7A5 stijgt tot grootste niet-USD stablecoin

Senator Cynthia Lummis Announces US Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve