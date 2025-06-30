Sky Community Passes New Execution Vote to Enable SPK Mining for SKY Stakers

By: PANews
2025/06/30 18:39
Spark
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on June 30 that Sky officially announced that the new execution vote has been approved and the changes will be available for deployment starting at 22:00 on June 30, 2025. A formal announcement will be made after the execution is completed. It will allow SKY stakers to enable SPK mining, enable SPK mining for USDS suppliers, and execute the third phase of the MKR to SKY upgrade.

