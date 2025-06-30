EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France

Senator Lummis Says U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Could Launch Soon

Highlights: Senator Lummis indicated that the U.S. might soon move forward with its national Bitcoin Reserve plan. Experts believe shifting a portion of gold profits into Bitcoin could boost long-term economic strength. Trump's order to create a Bitcoin Reserve signals growing government interest in digital assets. The long-envisioned idea of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) might finally take shape. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis hinted that the government could start funding this initiative "anytime now." However, she added that progress remains hindered by the slow-moving legislative process in Congress. "Legislating is a slog, and we continue to work toward passage, but thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime," she added, without sharing further information. Experts Discuss How Bitcoin Could Strengthen the U.S. Economy Lummis's comments came on X, where she responded to a conversation between Jeff Park from ProCap BTC and Anthony Pompliano, both discussing how the United States could reinvest profits from its gold reserves into Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Jeff said the U.S. has about $37.88 trillion in debt, so using $1 trillion in gold gains would be a small and safe step. He said it's not a risky idea but a smart way to handle the country's growing debt. He added that if the government used those gold gains to buy Bitcoin, it could open a new way for long-term growth. Park said turning some of the gold's value into Bitcoin could help the U.S. benefit from its rising price in the future. He added that if Bitcoin were to increase by about 12% each year, it could grow around 30 times in 30 years, which could help the government address a large part of its fiscal deficit. According to him, this strategy could turn a small risk into a major advantage for the nation's financial health. Senator Lummis praised this idea, calling it "a strong explanation" of why the Bitcoin Reserve and the BITCOIN Act are important. She said both initiatives represent a smart move toward strengthening the nation's financial future. Her support also showed the growing political interest in using Bitcoin as a strategic hedge, much like gold has served for decades. This is a fabulous articulation of why the SBR and passing the BITCOIN Act makes so much sense. Legislating is a slog and we continue to work toward passage but, thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime. https://t.co/gUkeZBPQr4 — Cynthia Lummis (@CynthiaMLummis) October 6, 2025 U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Plan Gains Momentum Under Trump's Executive Order President Donald Trump signed an executive order seven months ago to create the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. It will begin with Bitcoin already held by the U.S. Treasury, mostly taken from criminal and civil cases. Senator Lummis said more Bitcoin could be added through budget-neutral methods, meaning no extra cost for taxpayers. So far, the government has not shared any clear details on how or when it will buy more Bitcoin. The plan and timeline for future purchases are still uncertain, as lawmakers continue to work on the process in the background. Some experts think the government might soon share plans to buy more Bitcoin. In a talk with CNBC, Anthony Pompliano said the market is watching a few important things right now. He said one of them could be an announcement that the U.S. is buying BTC. Pompliano added that starting the reserve and using the Bitcoin already held was a good first step, but it may just be the start of something bigger. Anthony Pompliano says, "The U.S. government will announce at some point that they are buying #Bitcoin" pic.twitter.com/X9TQbHx0cW — Bold Bitcoin (@BoldBitcoin) October 5, 2025