Spanish authorities bust a cryptocurrency investment fraud ring with over $500 million in involvement

By: PANews
2025/06/30 17:35
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Bitcoin.com, Europol announced that the Spanish National Guard, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Estonia, France and the United States, smashed a cryptocurrency investment fraud gang that defrauded more than 5,000 victims worldwide. The operation led to the arrest of five people, three of whom were arrested in the Canary Islands and two in Madrid. It is believed that the criminal network laundered approximately $539 million (approximately 460 million euros) in illegal proceeds through fraudulent investment schemes.

Investigators found that the criminals operated a global network of associates to facilitate cash withdrawals, bank transfers and cryptocurrency transfers, while also allegedly setting up companies and banking infrastructure in Hong Kong to manage criminal funds. The investigation, which has been supported by Europol since 2023, highlights the growing threat of online fraud, which Europol considers a major risk to internal security in the European Union.

Eric Trump's $1M Bitcoin call comes as shorts pile up in historic numbers.
2025/09/29 11:00
In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.
2025/09/18 02:28
Shibarium bridge remains inactive following a $2.3 million hack earlier this month. The attacker manipulated the system to withdraw assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR tokens. Ten out of twelve Shibarium validators were compromised during the attack. The Shiba Inu team is prioritizing security and containment before reopening the bridge.
2025/09/22 00:23
