Legendary Short-Seller Chanos Slams Bitcoin Treasuries as ‘Financial Gibberish’

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/30 17:20
RealLink
REAL$0.08557-0.14%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.06331+1.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$124,382.95+0.09%
Boom
BOOM$0.014305+32.08%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05052+7.37%

Legendary short-seller Jim Chanos is taking aim at the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies that raise funds solely to stockpile the cryptocurrency.

Key Takeaways:

  • Jim Chanos slammed Bitcoin treasury firms like Michael Saylor’s Strategy.
  • He warned that investors are being misled into believing stockpiling Bitcoin alone generates real economic value.
  • Chanos also cautioned that the AI boom could face a sharp pullback.

In a recent live interview for the Odd Lots podcast, Chanos criticized the business model popularized by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, calling its approach “financial gibberish.”

Chanos noted that Strategy’s market capitalization now tops $100 billion, nearly double the roughly $60 billion worth of Bitcoin it holds on its balance sheet.

Chanos Dismisses Saylor’s ‘Risk-Free’ Bitcoin Treasury Pitch

Saylor has defended Strategy’s valuation, arguing that the company’s ability to raise capital at a premium effectively renders its strategy “risk-free.” Chanos, however, rejected that logic outright.

“There’s a wonderful sales job that’s being done about the fact that this is an economic engine in and of itself,” he said.

“And so therefore, terms like ‘Bitcoin yield’ are used and I’ve called them financial gibberish because they are.”

His pointed comments continue a long-running feud with Saylor over Strategy’s true value, which Chanos argues is wildly disconnected from the worth of its Bitcoin holdings.

He warned that investors are being misled by flashy narratives into believing these companies generate meaningful economic activity simply by accumulating digital assets.

Alongside his critique of Bitcoin treasuries, Chanos turned his attention to the red-hot artificial intelligence sector, cautioning that the AI boom could face a sharp correction.

He drew parallels to the late-1990s frenzy surrounding networking giants like Cisco and Lucent, which rode the early internet wave to towering valuations before seeing orders collapse during the TMT bust.

“There is an ecosystem around the AI boom that is considerable, as there was for TMT back in ‘99 and 2000,” Chanos said.

“But it is a riskier revenue stream because if people pull back, they can pull back CapEx very easily.”

He explained that corporate spending on data centers and semiconductors could quickly dry up if macroeconomic headwinds, like a cooling labor market or rising tariffs, force companies to pause investments.

While Chanos acknowledged the AI sector has yet to hit a tipping point, he warned that many investors may be underestimating the risk of a sudden reversal in corporate demand.

VanEck Raises Concerns Over Corporate Bitcoin Strategies

Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, has also voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms, warning that aggressive BTC accumulation could ultimately hurt shareholders.

Sigel singled out the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, arguing that these can become dilutive if a company’s stock price nears its Bitcoin net asset value (NAV).

As reported, over the past week, at least nine UK firms, from web design startups to mining businesses, have announced plans to buy Bitcoin or revealed recent purchases to add the cryptocurrency to their corporate treasuries.

Among the UK firms, AI services provider Tao Alpha disclosed plans to raise £100 million after revealing a bitcoin treasury plan that triggered investor interest.

Smarter Web Company, a small website design firm, saw its market value rocket from £4 million to over £1 billion in just two months after announcing its Bitcoin purchases in April, although shares have since cooled.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings

SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings

The post SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved new generic listing standards for spot crypto exchange-traded funds, clearing the way for faster approvals. Summary SEC has greenlighted new generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. Rule change eliminates lengthy case-by-case approvals, aligning crypto ETFs with commodity funds. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund and Bitcoin ETF options also gain approval. The U.S. SEC has approved new generic listing standards that will allow exchanges to fast-track spot crypto ETFs, marking a pivotal shift in U.S. digital asset regulation. According to a Sept. 17 press release, the SEC voted to approve rule changes from Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX, enabling them to list and trade commodity-based trust shares, including those holding spot digital assets, without submitting individual proposals for each product. A streamlined path for crypto ETFs Under the new rules, an ETF can be listed without SEC sign-off if its underlying asset trades on a market with surveillance-sharing agreements, has active CFTC-regulated futures contracts for at least six months, or already represents at least 40% of an existing listed ETF. This brings crypto ETFs in line with traditional commodity-based funds under Rule 6c-11, eliminating a process that could take up to 240 days. SEC chair Paul Atkins said the move was designed to “maximize investor choice and foster innovation” while ensuring the U.S. remains the leading market for digital assets. Jamie Selway, director of the division of trading and markets, called the framework “a rational, rules-based approach” that balances access with investor protection. First products already approved Alongside the new standards, the SEC cleared the listing of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks spot assets based on the CoinDesk 5 Index. It also approved trading of options tied to the Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index and its mini version, with…
Union
U$0.010282+2.70%
SIX
SIX$0.02077+3.12%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00172159-2.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:04
Share
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.00469-11.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
Senator Lummis Says U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Could Launch Soon

Senator Lummis Says U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Could Launch Soon

Highlights: Senator Lummis indicated that the U.S. might soon move forward with its national Bitcoin Reserve plan. Experts believe shifting a portion of gold profits into Bitcoin could boost long-term economic strength. Trump’s order to create a Bitcoin Reserve signals growing government interest in digital assets. The long-envisioned idea of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) might finally take shape. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis hinted that the government could start funding this initiative “anytime now.” However, she added that progress remains hindered by the slow-moving legislative process in Congress. “Legislating is a slog, and we continue to work toward passage, but thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime,” she added, without sharing further information. Experts Discuss How Bitcoin Could Strengthen the U.S. Economy Lummis’s comments came on X, where she responded to a conversation between Jeff Park from ProCap BTC and Anthony Pompliano, both discussing how the United States could reinvest profits from its gold reserves into Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Jeff said the U.S. has about $37.88 trillion in debt, so using $1 trillion in gold gains would be a small and safe step. He said it’s not a risky idea but a smart way to handle the country’s growing debt. He added that if the government used those gold gains to buy Bitcoin, it could open a new way for long-term growth.  Park said turning some of the gold’s value into Bitcoin could help the U.S. benefit from its rising price in the future. He added that if Bitcoin were to increase by about 12% each year, it could grow around 30 times in 30 years, which could help the government address a large part of its fiscal deficit. According to him, this strategy could turn a small risk into a major advantage for the nation’s financial health. Senator Lummis praised this idea, calling it “a strong explanation” of why the Bitcoin Reserve and the BITCOIN Act are important. She said both initiatives represent a smart move toward strengthening the nation’s financial future. Her support also showed the growing political interest in using Bitcoin as a strategic hedge, much like gold has served for decades. This is a fabulous articulation of why the SBR and passing the BITCOIN Act makes so much sense. Legislating is a slog and we continue to work toward passage but, thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime. https://t.co/gUkeZBPQr4 — Cynthia Lummis (@CynthiaMLummis) October 6, 2025 U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Plan Gains Momentum Under Trump’s Executive Order President Donald Trump signed an executive order seven months ago to create the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. It will begin with Bitcoin already held by the U.S. Treasury, mostly taken from criminal and civil cases. Senator Lummis said more Bitcoin could be added through budget-neutral methods, meaning no extra cost for taxpayers. So far, the government has not shared any clear details on how or when it will buy more Bitcoin. The plan and timeline for future purchases are still uncertain, as lawmakers continue to work on the process in the background. Some experts think the government might soon share plans to buy more Bitcoin. In a talk with CNBC, Anthony Pompliano said the market is watching a few important things right now. He said one of them could be an announcement that the U.S. is buying BTC. Pompliano added that starting the reserve and using the Bitcoin already held was a good first step, but it may just be the start of something bigger. Anthony Pompliano says, "The U.S. government will announce at some point that they are buying #Bitcoin" pic.twitter.com/X9TQbHx0cW — Bold Bitcoin (@BoldBitcoin) October 5, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Union
U$0.010282+2.70%
SOON
SOON$0.8105+61.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1163+1.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/07 16:56
Share

Trending News

More

SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Senator Lummis Says U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Could Launch Soon

A whale who shorted 10,796 ETH has almost completely lost $9.75 million in unrealized profits.

VanEck: goudrally wijst op waarde van $644.000 per Bitcoin