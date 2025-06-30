Trump on Musk: He is a little frustrated and his recent behavior is "inappropriate"

By: PANews
2025/06/30 14:14
PANews June 30 news, according to Cailian News Agency, US President Trump talked about his relationship with American entrepreneur Elon Musk on the 29th, saying that Musk was "a little frustrated" and his recent behavior was "inappropriate". The day before, Musk once again fiercely criticized the "big and beautiful" tax and spending bill that Trump pushed. Trump was interviewed by Fox News Channel on the 29th. The reporter asked: "Have you talked to Elon Musk? What happened?" "I haven't talked to him much, but I think Elon is a great guy and I know he will always do well." Trump replied, "He is a smart man. He participated in the campaign with me. But then he was a little frustrated, which was inappropriate." The reporter asked: "Why frustrated? Is it because he didn't get what he wanted?" Trump replied: "Regarding the mandatory policy of electric vehicles, it is a difficult thing for him. You know, I don't want everyone to have to own an electric car."

