Metaplanet issues 30 billion yen zero-coupon ordinary bonds to increase BTC holdings By: PANews 2025/06/30 10:34

BTC $124,306.32 +0.18% ZERO $0.00003455 +0.26% JUNE $0.0901 -5.05%

According to PANews on June 30, Metaplanet tweeted that it would issue 30 billion yen of zero-interest ordinary bonds to increase its holdings of BTC.