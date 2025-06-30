Kelsier Ventures CEO testifies in New York regarding LIBRA case, insists he has no connection to the project

By: PANews
2025/06/30 08:07
Lagrange
LA$0.39349+2.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-5.05%

PANews reported on June 30 that Cryptoslate quoted Argentine media La Nacion as saying that the latest developments in the legal dispute over Libra tokens showed that Hayden Mark Davis, CEO of Kelsier Ventures, submitted a voluntary statement to a federal court in New York last Monday. The core of the case is a class action lawsuit filed by US investors who suffered losses after the controversial Libra token rose rapidly and then plummeted.

Hayden Mark Davis strongly denies any allegations of fraud, insider trading or other wrongdoing. Instead, he blamed the sudden drop in token prices on Argentine President Javier Milei's deletion of a social media post supporting LIBRA. Hayden Mark Davis said that Javier Milei's tweet initially boosted interest and investment in the project, but the subsequent deletion of the tweet sparked rumors and accusations that LIBRA was a scam, and Hayden Mark Davis insisted that these claims were false.

Hayden Mark Davis described LIBRA as a project aimed at supporting small businesses and educational projects in Argentina, rather than a pump-and-dump scam to defraud investors. He stressed that he was not aware of any "snipers" (individuals who allegedly bought large quantities of LIBRA tokens before their release and profited from them), and denied that he had ever participated in such activities.

Hayden Mark Davis also attempted to challenge the jurisdiction of the New York federal court, arguing that he had no residence or business activities in New York and that the project was conceived and executed in Argentina. He suggested that any legal proceedings should be conducted in the Argentine courts. Of particular note in Hayden Mark Davis' statement was his proposal to return approximately $100 million in investor funds, which he reportedly transferred between February 14 and 15, 2025. However, the plan was blocked by a U.S. court order freezing more than $55 million in crypto assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 18 that according to The Block, CME Group plans to launch Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) futures options on October 13, pending regulatory review. CME said on Wednesday that the new contracts will cover standard and micro options on SOL and XRP futures, with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. The new options are intended to give institutional investors and active traders greater flexibility in managing their risk exposure to the two cryptocurrencies. Giovanni Vicioso, CME's global head of cryptocurrency products, said the plan to launch options is due to the "significant growth and increasing liquidity" of the exchange's SOL and XRP futures.
Solana
SOL$231.46-0.51%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000677+1.65%
XRP
XRP$2.9762-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:23
Share
Fasset Gets Approval to Launch Stablecoin-Backed Islamic Digital Bank

Fasset Gets Approval to Launch Stablecoin-Backed Islamic Digital Bank

In a move that underscores the growing intersection of blockchain innovation and Islamic finance, Fasset has announced that it has secured a provisional license from Malaysia’s Labuan Financial Services Authority (FSA). This marks the company’s entry into the realm of Islamic digital banking, promising Shariah-compliant financial services powered by stablecoins. The development signals a significant [...]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08898+9.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.116+1.31%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001346-9.90%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/07 16:35
Share
eToro launches AI-powered advertising campaign in the UAE highlighting its premium loyalty programme

eToro launches AI-powered advertising campaign in the UAE highlighting its premium loyalty programme

eToro, the trading and investing platform, has rolled out a locally flavoured, AI-driven advertising campaign to spotlight eToro Club.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217-0.24%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00982-5.51%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/07 16:01
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

Fasset Gets Approval to Launch Stablecoin-Backed Islamic Digital Bank

eToro launches AI-powered advertising campaign in the UAE highlighting its premium loyalty programme

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings