AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000 By: PANews 2025/06/30 08:20

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has closed his BTC (20x) long position and made a profit of $160,000.