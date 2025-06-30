AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000

By: PANews
2025/06/30 08:20
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has closed his BTC (20x) long position and made a profit of $160,000.

