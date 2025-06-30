Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 00:07
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Investors flock to new memecoin CATZILLA, chasing potential 15,000% gains as hype builds across the crypto market.

Table of Contents

  • Catzilla powers up: CATZILLA leaps 200% with meow points magic
  • Toncoin: A growing player in decentralized payment systems
  • Conclusion

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as investors turn their eyes towards a promising new memecoin. 

Amidst strong anticipation of a major upswing, many see immense growth potential in this standout project. With whispers of astronomical returns nearing 15,000%, the coin is capturing attention and creating a stir. As seasoned investors reassess their portfolios, the allure of this opportunity is hard to ignore.

Catzilla powers up: CATZILLA leaps 200% with meow points magic

CATZILLA is unstoppable, roaring ahead with unmatched power and community support! Starting at just $0.0002, this feline memecoin has already surged 500% to $0.0009, and this is only Stage 7 out of 14! With the final presale price set at $0.0016, this represents an incredible 700% growth from its starting price.

Catzilla is a force to be reckoned with, backed by overwhelming demand and a fiercely loyal community. The recent introduction of Meow Points has only added fuel to the fire, empowering early adopters to claim even bigger rewards.

Catzilla introduces meow points: The ticket to bigger airdrop rewards

Meow Points are designed to reward early adopters and loyal supporters, giving them an extra edge in the future airdrop distribution.

Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz - 1

Join the CATZILLA revolution today and let the rewards roll in.

The more investors spend on CATZILLA, the more Meow Points they’ll earn. It’s that simple! Here’s the math:

  • Spend $400 on $CATZILLA and collect:
    $400 x 7% x 100 = 2,800 Meow Points
  • The more the investment, the bigger the share in the upcoming airdrop. Think of it as leveling up rewards while growing CATZILLA holdings.

But it doesn’t stop there, Catzilla also rewards investors for bringing others. Through the multi-level referral program, they can earn Meow Points every time their referral purchases tokens.

Here’s how it works: For every referral, earn 20% of the Meow Points from their token purchase.

Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz - 2

Catzilla: The ultimate destroyer of the old world

Catzilla is roaring stronger than ever, bringing together crypto enthusiasts, meme lovers, anime fans, and DeFi warriors into an unstoppable powerhouse. This dynamic fusion unites diverse communities under one electrifying banner. With bold storytelling, irresistible rewards, and staggering profit potential, Catzilla is set to dominate the market and take center stage.

Toncoin: A growing player in decentralized payment systems

Toncoin (TON) is the primary cryptocurrency of The Open Network. This decentralized, layer-1 blockchain is supported by the TON Foundation. Telegram initially developed it as the Telegram Open Network, but abandoned the project in 2020 due to legal issues. Now, it is maintained by a foundation and community volunteers. Toncoin uses a proof-of-stake model, allowing for secure and quick payments with low fees. 

It aims to provide a robust ecosystem, including decentralized storage and networking services. Toncoin’s price forecast shows potential growth, with high estimates reaching $30.30 in 2025 and $26.04 by 2030. This suggests that Toncoin could be an attractive option for those interested in cryptocurrency investments.

Conclusion

With the current bull run, coins like TON may offer less short-term potential compared to Catzilla. Catzilla presents itself as the ultimate meme coin hero, aiming to bring financial freedom to everyone. Offering a remarkable 700% ROI during its presale, it combines governance features, incentives, and staking options. By uniting crypto enthusiasts, meme fans, and anime lovers, Catzilla seeks to dismantle toxic systems and achieve new heights.

For more information on Catzilla, visit the website, Twitterr (X), or Telegram Chat.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

