SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/29 23:44
Solana
SOL$229.03-1.44%
XRP
XRP$2.9589-0.67%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005273-1.03%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Solana rebounds on ETF optimism, XRP eyes breakout, and XYZVerse draws buzz with 25,000% rally potential.

Significant shifts are unfolding in the cryptocurrency arena. Solana is climbing after hitting a key support level, with optimism around exchange-traded funds fueling its rise. 

At the same time, XRP is poised for a major move that could send its value soaring to new heights. Adding to the excitement, XYZVerse is attracting attention with the potential for massive returns.

XYZ presale frenzy heats up as market cap nears $15m

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes - 1

XYZVerse (XYZ), the high-octane project fusing sports culture with crypto, is catching fire. With investor interest skyrocketing, XYZVerse is quickly breaking out from the typical memecoin crowd. Backed by a defined roadmap and a thriving, engaged community, the project was recently crowned Best New Meme Project, a title that’s only adding to its momentum.

Presale growth and launch plans

Since kicking off its presale, XYZ has steadily climbed from just $0.0001 to $0.003333, with the next price tier locked in at $0.005. The final presale stage will see the token priced at $0.02, ahead of listings on both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX).

But the real buzz? A projected listing price of $0.10, which could hand early adopters up to 1,000x returns, assuming market cap targets are hit. With over $14 million already raised, the presale is now on track to smash the $15m milestone, signaling a wave of momentum from both retail and larger backers.

Play-to-earn gets real: community champions win

XYZVerse isn’t just about hype, it’s about rewarding loyalty. Active community members are earning airdropped XYZ tokens just for participating and showing up. This is a true play-to-earn model, where passion meets payoff.

Built for a breakout: Roadmap to glory

XYZVerse is armed with a smart tokenomic structure, strategic listings, and planned token burns to drive value. Everything is geared toward a long-term run, not just a meme flash in the pan. Each milestone fuels its journey toward becoming one of the legendary plays of the crypto space.

Don’t miss out: Rewards, listings, and a champion’s path

The presale window is closing fast, and so is the opportunity to get in before XYZ potentially hits mainstream exchanges. With airdrops, staking benefits, and early access perks, XYZVerse is shaping up to be more than a meme; it’s a movement.

Join the action. Make your play. Ride with XYZ before it hits the big leagues.

Solana

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes - 2

Solana (SOL) has experienced a significant decline over the past six months, with its price dropping by nearly 28%. In the last month alone, it fell by about 20%, and the past week showed a smaller decrease of almost 4%. This consistent downward trend highlights the selling pressure the cryptocurrency has been facing recently.

Currently, Solana is trading between $119.19 and $151.66. The nearest support level is at $106.52, and if the price slips below this point, it could find the next support at $74.05. On the upside, the nearest resistance level is $171.46, with a secondary resistance at $203.93. Breaking through these resistance levels could signal a potential reversal and upward momentum.

Technical indicators present a mixed outlook. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are at $140.30 and $142.54, respectively, both slightly above the current price, suggesting a bearish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47.53, indicating that Solana is neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD level is negative at -0.7511, pointing to potential continued downward movement. However, the Stochastic indicator is at 58.33, which is relatively neutral. Based on this data, Solana may continue to face challenges unless it can overcome the resistance levels ahead.

Ripple

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes - 3

Over the past week, XRP’s price has decreased by 3.23%, extending a month-long decline totaling 9.50%. Over six months, the coin has dropped 3.94%. Currently trading between $1.84 and $2.27, XRP is navigating a bearish phase that may persist unless it surpasses critical resistance levels.

The nearest resistance stands at $2.52. If XRP climbs above this, it could target the next resistance at $2.95, representing gains of roughly 11% and 30% from the current upper price. If the price falls below the support at $1.66, it may test the second support at $1.23, indicating further downside.

Technical indicators suggest caution. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are close, at $2.10 and $2.14, showing weak momentum. The Relative Strength Index is at 36.48, nearing oversold territory. The Stochastic at 24.89 hints at potential for reversal, but the negative MACD level of -0.0181 reinforces bearish sentiment. Traders will watch these levels to see if XRP can reverse its downward trend.

Conclusion

Amid the bull run, SOL and XRP demonstrate strong performance, but XYZVerse offers exceptional potential with its sports-meme fusion, targeting unprecedented growth and community engagement.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US could start funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve “anytime,” Lummis confirms

US could start funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve “anytime,” Lummis confirms

The United States could start acquiring funds for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve at “anytime”, according to pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis, who proposed the initiative last year. After months of quiet, Lummis has confirmed that the U.S. government is set to…
Propy
PRO$0.7776-1.31%
Union
U$0.0103+0.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/07 14:23
Share
Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Set To Redefine ETH Performance — Here’s What to Expect

Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Set To Redefine ETH Performance — Here’s What to Expect

Ethereum is entering its next phase of evolution with the Fusaka upgrade. With more than just another technical iteration, Fusaka represents a major step toward solving Ethereum’s long-standing scalability and efficiency challenges. Why Fusaka Matters For Ethereum’s Next Era Of Decentralized Innovation Crypto markets are buzzing with the anticipation of the Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade. According to the CryptosRus post on X, VanEck has mentioned that the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, expected in December, could unlock one of the most transformative moments in the network’s history, making ETH faster, cheaper, and more scalable than ever before. Related Reading: Big Move: Ethereum Foundation Trades $4.5M ETH For Stable Assets The Fusaka upgrade will introduce PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), a breakthrough that allows validators to verify blocks without downloading them in full. This innovation will significantly improve efficiency, increase blob capacity, enhance throughput for rollups, and reduce transaction costs for users across the ecosystem. As CryptosRus explains, the best way to imagine this is like ETH upgrading its plumbing, resulting in cheaper and faster operation for everyone using the network. However, VanEck believes Fusaka could be a game-changer, especially for rollups such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, which depend on ETH for settlement. By reducing data overhead and optimizing block verification, the upgrade strengthens ETH’s foundation as the global base layer for crypto’s financial infrastructure. Furthermore, as network fees drop, ETH’s monetary importance rises. VanEck also believes that ETH is evolving from a simple gas token into the settlement currency of the entire rollup economy. Fusaka represents the next major phase in ETH’s journey, transforming it from a programmable chain into the financial backbone of Web3, ready to power the next wave of global digital finance. Analyst Tom Tucker shared his thoughts that Ethereum might be on track for a revolution. If the price continues to follow a pattern correlated with this increase in global money supply (M2) liquidity, it could climb to $15,000. Tucker highlights that the rapid increase in M2 is causing Fiat money to lose value fast, and ETH is being viewed as a smart hedge against global monetary debasement. “Doubters are gonna doubt, but this looks like a solid opportunity to me,” the expert noted. The Hidden Correlation Fueling ETH’s Next Rally Ethereum’s path to a new all-time high may be building faster than many in the market are expecting. Economist trader known as MikybullCrypto highlighted that the Russell index, which measures the performance of small-cap US stocks and tends to track the credit cycle, has just broken a new all-time high for the first time in four years.  Related Reading: Global M2 Money Supply Says Ethereum Price Will Reach $20,000, Here’s When The trader noted that ETH has maintained a positive correlation with the Russell 2000 cycle. In addition, this historical breakout indicates a fresh wave of capital rotation into ETH and the broader altcoin market. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
Ethereum
ETH$4,656.86+2.41%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-7.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03237-54.12%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/07 14:00
Share
Bitcoin to Reach Half of Gold’s Value by 2028, Says Analyst

Bitcoin to Reach Half of Gold’s Value by 2028, Says Analyst

Bitcoin’s next halving, expected in 2028, could see its value halving relative to gold, with analysts projecting that the cryptocurrency might reach an equivalent of $644,000 based on current gold prices. This optimistic outlook reflects Bitcoin’s ongoing journey toward becoming a prominent store of value, potentially rivaling precious metals like gold. Bitcoin is projected to [...]
Wink
LIKE$0.008992-6.69%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/07 14:34
Share

Trending News

More

US could start funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve “anytime,” Lummis confirms

Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Set To Redefine ETH Performance — Here’s What to Expect

Bitcoin to Reach Half of Gold’s Value by 2028, Says Analyst

A whale address spent 5.5 million USDC to buy HYPE at an average price of $46.3

AI Defense: Unleashing Revolutionary Next-Gen Tech at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025