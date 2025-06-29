Trump: Musk is a great guy, but what he said before was inappropriate By: PANews 2025/06/29 23:01

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Musk is a great person and I know he will do a good job, but what he said before was inappropriate.